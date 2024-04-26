Louisiana likely to have hotter-than-usual summer

Driving the news: A recently released NOAA climate outlook for June through August shows only one whole state — North Dakota — in the Lower 48 with equal chances of below-average, average or above-average temperatures.
Everywhere else in the region is projected to be hotter than average, but with varying odds.
Between the lines: Human-caused climate change is altering the character of American summers.
By the numbers: The average summer temperature in New Orleans is now 3.5°F hotter than it was in 1970, according to Climate Central, a nonprofit climate research and communications group, using NOAA data.
New Orleans has 16 more days above 95°F in a typical summer when compared to 1970.
Zoom out: On top of rising overall temperatures, New Orleans is the worst "heat island" among all major U.S. metros, according to Climate Central.
New Orleans can be nearly 9°F warmer than surrounding tree-covered communities, mostly due to a lack of permeable surface.
Newark, New York City, Houston and San Francisco are all close behind.