Jefferson Parish council members are expected to vote next week on whether to bring recycling back for residents. Why it matters: Residents in unincorporated areas have been without recycling since January. Driving the news: Councilmember Jennifer Van Vrancken tells Axios that Realcycle, a local recycling company, is submitting a proposal to operate two drop-off locations plus a popup at the Old Metairie Farmers Arts Market.

She plans to add it to the agenda for next week's council meeting.

How it works: Realcycle would collect glass, aluminum and cardboard but not plastic, Van Vrancken said.

The drop-off sites would be at the parish-owned locations on David Drive and Lapalco Boulevard, she said. Hours would be limited, and residents would need proof of their address.

Proposals details, including the cost to the parish, were not immediately available.

Zoom out: The long-term plan, she said, is to return curbside recycling to Jefferson Parish but residents would have to opt in individually. That could be another six months.

The parish may explore other recycling options as well, Council Chairman Scott Walker told Axios but declined to elaborate.

Reality check: Any proposal needs approval from the council.

Earlier this month, the council voted 4-3 not to sign a new $6.1 million contract with Ramelli Waste for curbside recycling. It would have replaced the one with Waste Management that expired in December.

Friction point: Council members, when voting against the contract, cited the increased monthly costs and low participation.

Only 30% of residents participated in curbside recycling, leaders say.

"We have not given up on recycling in Jefferson Parish," said Walker, who voted against the Ramelli contract. "We're simply taking a pause to find the best way for the future."

DIY recycling options

These are some of the DIY recycling options currently available in Metairie:

Glass: Glass Half Full collects glass every week at 3935 Louisa Street. (Drop-off schedule)

It also has paid residential pickup service and other drop-off locations through Glassroots.

The Crescent City Farmers Market also has a drop-off location every Sunday from 8-noon at Tad Gormley Stadium. You can drop off glass, aluminum, cardboard and food waste for compost.

Curbside: Realcycle offers a paid weekly residential service for glass, cardboard, aluminum and food waste.

Glass Half Full also offers mixed recycling pickup in Jefferson Parish for its glass customers.

Plastic bags: Rouses, Winn-Dixie and Target have bins at the front of the stores to recycle plastic shopping bags.

Mixed recycling: Target has recycling drop-off bins inside the store for plastic, aluminum and glass.

Glass Half Full accepts aluminum, cardboard, plastic and glass at its dropoff site too.

Household electronics: Best Buy locations allow up to three items per day at its stories. See list.