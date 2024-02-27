Jefferson Parish council members are expected to vote next week on whether to bring recycling back for residents.
Why it matters: Residents in unincorporated areas have been without recycling since January.
Driving the news: Councilmember Jennifer Van Vrancken tells Axios that Realcycle, a local recycling company, is submitting a proposal to operate two drop-off locations plus a popup at the Old Metairie Farmers Arts Market.
She plans to add it to the agenda for next week's council meeting.
How it works: Realcycle would collect glass, aluminum and cardboard but not plastic, Van Vrancken said.
The drop-off sites would be at the parish-owned locations on David Drive and Lapalco Boulevard, she said. Hours would be limited, and residents would need proof of their address.
Proposals details, including the cost to the parish, were not immediately available.
Zoom out: The long-term plan, she said, is to return curbside recycling to Jefferson Parish but residents would have to opt in individually. That could be another six months.
The parish may explore other recycling options as well, Council Chairman Scott Walker told Axios but declined to elaborate.
Reality check: Any proposal needs approval from the council.
Earlier this month, the council voted 4-3 not to sign a new $6.1 million contract with Ramelli Waste for curbside recycling. It would have replaced the one with Waste Management that expired in December.
Friction point: Council members, when voting against the contract, cited the increased monthly costs and low participation.
Only 30% of residents participated in curbside recycling, leaders say.
"We have not given up on recycling in Jefferson Parish," said Walker, who voted against the Ramelli contract. "We're simply taking a pause to find the best way for the future."
DIY recycling options
These are some of the DIY recycling options currently available in Metairie: