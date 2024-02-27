Feb 27, 2024 - News

Scoop: New recycling option in the works for Jefferson Parish

Animated illustration of a hand drawn recycling symbol changing to a flat recycling symbol, and then to a 3d recycling symbol.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Jefferson Parish council members are expected to vote next week on whether to bring recycling back for residents.

Why it matters: Residents in unincorporated areas have been without recycling since January.

Driving the news: Councilmember Jennifer Van Vrancken tells Axios that Realcycle, a local recycling company, is submitting a proposal to operate two drop-off locations plus a popup at the Old Metairie Farmers Arts Market.

  • She plans to add it to the agenda for next week's council meeting.

How it works: Realcycle would collect glass, aluminum and cardboard but not plastic, Van Vrancken said.

  • The drop-off sites would be at the parish-owned locations on David Drive and Lapalco Boulevard, she said. Hours would be limited, and residents would need proof of their address.
  • Proposals details, including the cost to the parish, were not immediately available.

Zoom out: The long-term plan, she said, is to return curbside recycling to Jefferson Parish but residents would have to opt in individually. That could be another six months.

  • The parish may explore other recycling options as well, Council Chairman Scott Walker told Axios but declined to elaborate.

Reality check: Any proposal needs approval from the council.

  • Earlier this month, the council voted 4-3 not to sign a new $6.1 million contract with Ramelli Waste for curbside recycling. It would have replaced the one with Waste Management that expired in December.

Friction point: Council members, when voting against the contract, cited the increased monthly costs and low participation.

  • Only 30% of residents participated in curbside recycling, leaders say.
  • "We have not given up on recycling in Jefferson Parish," said Walker, who voted against the Ramelli contract. "We're simply taking a pause to find the best way for the future."

DIY recycling options

These are some of the DIY recycling options currently available in Metairie:

Glass: Glass Half Full collects glass every week at 3935 Louisa Street. (Drop-off schedule)

  • It also has paid residential pickup service and other drop-off locations through Glassroots.
  • The Crescent City Farmers Market also has a drop-off location every Sunday from 8-noon at Tad Gormley Stadium. You can drop off glass, aluminum, cardboard and food waste for compost.

Curbside: Realcycle offers a paid weekly residential service for glass, cardboard, aluminum and food waste.

Plastic bags: Rouses, Winn-Dixie and Target have bins at the front of the stores to recycle plastic shopping bags.

Mixed recycling: Target has recycling drop-off bins inside the store for plastic, aluminum and glass.

  • Glass Half Full accepts aluminum, cardboard, plastic and glass at its dropoff site too.

Household electronics: Best Buy locations allow up to three items per day at its stories. See list.

