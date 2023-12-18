Sugar Bowl in New Orleans: Everything you need to know for 90th annual event
New Orleans hosts the 90th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day 2024 at the Caesars Superdome.
Why it matters: A lot of people will be in town for Sugar Bowl festivities, so plan extra time if you are heading downtown.
The teams: The Washington Huskies and Texas Longhorns face off in the Dome in the game that doubles as a College Football Playoff semifinal.
- The winner will advance to the championship on Jan. 8 in Houston.
Meanwhile, the Rose Bowl will determine the other finalist: Michigan or Alabama.
How to watch: The Sugar Bowl starts at 7:45pm and will be on ESPN.
Tickets: The game is sold out, but resale tickets are available on Ticketmaster.
Parade: The Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year's Eve Parade rolls at 2:30pm Dec. 31.
- It starts at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street, goes through the French Quarter on Decatur Street and ends at Canal Street.
- WDSU will air the parade live.
Tailgate: Anyone with a ticket can go to the NewOrleans.com Allstate Sugar Bowl Tailgate Town in Champions Square.
- Gates open at 4pm with food vendors and music.
Worth noting: The free Allstate Fan Fest hasn't been held in a few years. "A COVID casualty," organizers say.
Where to eat: Try these picks from Chelsea, a born-and-raised New Orleans local.
- Here are some new places within walking distance of the Caesars Superdome.
- And here are five places that serve great gumbo.
- Some other downtown favorites (from most casual to fanciest) include Cleo's, Killer PoBoys, Cochon Butcher, Napoleon House, Compére Lapin, Bayona, MaMou and Brennan's.
Bar options: No one needs directions to Bourbon Street, but just remember we're so much more than that. Sigh.
- Two sporty picks near the Superdome: Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and The Rusty Nail.
- For something a little more discerning, try Peychaud's, Cane & Table or Bar Marilou.
- Beer drinker? Stop into a local brewery like Brieux Carre, Miel or NOLA Brewing, which also has some of the best pizza in town.
Other things to do
- Explore the newest and final exhibition hall of the National World War II Museum, which opened this fall.
- Snag beignets at City Park's Cafe du Monde then see the art in the (free!) Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden.
- Spend an afternoon in the newly-renovated and expanded Audubon Aquarium and Insectarium.
Go deeper:
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.