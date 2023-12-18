Share on email (opens in new window)

The Washington Huskies and the Texas Longhorns face off in this year's Sugar Bowl. Photo: Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans hosts the 90th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day 2024 at the Caesars Superdome.

Why it matters: A lot of people will be in town for Sugar Bowl festivities, so plan extra time if you are heading downtown.

The teams: The Washington Huskies and Texas Longhorns face off in the Dome in the game that doubles as a College Football Playoff semifinal.

The winner will advance to the championship on Jan. 8 in Houston.

Meanwhile, the Rose Bowl will determine the other finalist: Michigan or Alabama.

How to watch: The Sugar Bowl starts at 7:45pm and will be on ESPN.

Tickets: The game is sold out, but resale tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

The field of the Superdome is painted with the team names and the Sugar Bowl logo. 2022 photo: Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Parade: The Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year's Eve Parade rolls at 2:30pm Dec. 31.

It starts at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street, goes through the French Quarter on Decatur Street and ends at Canal Street.

WDSU will air the parade live.

The Sugar Bowl Parade will go through the French Quarter on New Year's Eve. Image: Allstate Sugar Bowl

Tailgate: Anyone with a ticket can go to the NewOrleans.com Allstate Sugar Bowl Tailgate Town in Champions Square.

Gates open at 4pm with food vendors and music.

Worth noting: The free Allstate Fan Fest hasn't been held in a few years. "A COVID casualty," organizers say.

Where to eat: Try these picks from Chelsea, a born-and-raised New Orleans local.

Bar options: No one needs directions to Bourbon Street, but just remember we're so much more than that. Sigh.

Other things to do

