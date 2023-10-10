Tropical system in Gulf to bring needed rain to New Orleans metro
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring several inches of rain to the New Orleans metro region on Wednesday and Thursday.
Why it matters: Louisiana is in an extreme drought, and forecasters are welcoming the system, which is not expected to strengthen into a named storm.
Threat level: The system is expected to bring up to 3 inches of rain to New Orleans, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. Higher amounts are possible, especially near the coast.
- The greatest chance of rain and flash flooding will be south of Interstate 10 and Interstate 12, forecasters say.
- Strong winds may make driving on bridges more difficult, especially Wednesday afternoon into the evening. A wind advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon.
- Significant coastal flooding of 1 to 3 feet is possible, and a coastal flood warning is in effect.
The big picture: Southeast Louisiana needs rain. As of Tuesday, New Orleans was more than 25 inches below normal rainfall for the year, NWS forecasters say.
- Nearly 100% of Louisiana is in a drought, and it is leading to saltwater intrusion threats to drinking water, wildfires, falling trees and more cockroaches.
- A burn ban remains in effect statewide.
The latest: The system, Invest AL93, is over the southwestern Gulf and moving north, as of a 1pm Tuesday update from the National Hurricane Center.
- The disturbance has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical depression within 48 hours. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters team was en route to investigate the system Tuesday afternoon.
- It's expected to merge with another system by Wednesday morning.
Zoom out: Systems can form any time, but historically the most active period for strong storms in the Gulf is August and September.
- Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.
Go deeper: What's in our hurricane emergency kits.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional forecast details.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.