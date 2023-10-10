A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is seen on satellite around noon Tuesday. Image: NOAA

A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring several inches of rain to the New Orleans metro region on Wednesday and Thursday.

Why it matters: Louisiana is in an extreme drought, and forecasters are welcoming the system, which is not expected to strengthen into a named storm.

Threat level: The system is expected to bring up to 3 inches of rain to New Orleans, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. Higher amounts are possible, especially near the coast.

The greatest chance of rain and flash flooding will be south of Interstate 10 and Interstate 12, forecasters say.

Strong winds may make driving on bridges more difficult, especially Wednesday afternoon into the evening. A wind advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon.

Significant coastal flooding of 1 to 3 feet is possible, and a coastal flood warning is in effect.

The big picture: Southeast Louisiana needs rain. As of Tuesday, New Orleans was more than 25 inches below normal rainfall for the year, NWS forecasters say.

The latest: The system, Invest AL93, is over the southwestern Gulf and moving north, as of a 1pm Tuesday update from the National Hurricane Center.

The disturbance has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical depression within 48 hours. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters team was en route to investigate the system Tuesday afternoon.

It's expected to merge with another system by Wednesday morning.

Zoom out: Systems can form any time, but historically the most active period for strong storms in the Gulf is August and September.

Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional forecast details.