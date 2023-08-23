More creepy-crawly cockroaches are finding their way into New Orleans homes in search of water during record heat and drought conditions.

Why it matters: Residents are seeing more roaches indoors, and no one likes that.

"We need roaches, but we want them outdoors," says Zack Lemann, the curator of the Audubon Insectarium, citing their vital decomposition role in the ecosystem.

Driving the news: Companies like LaJaunie's Pest Control say they are getting more calls for roaches, and Lemann suspects the dry weather is the cause — not the heat.

The common household roaches in our area are well adapted to the intense heat in Louisiana, he says, but they need moisture.

By the numbers: Rainfall in New Orleans is more than 22 inches below normal for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

Almost 80% of Louisiana, including New Orleans, is in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

What's happening: The roaches normally find moisture in oak bark and in leaf litter, but it's been so dry for so long, Lemann says, that the roaches are seeking water inside.

"It's a desperate bug," he tells Axios.

They can usually be found under sinks, in sinks (especially ones with dirty dishes), around pet food bowls and near pipes and appliances with condensation, such as air-conditioning units.

Yes, but: Just because you see a roach "here or there" in your home, it doesn't mean you have an infestation, Lemann says. He suspects the sightings will go down once we get some more rain.

Unfortunately, the next week is forecast to be dry and hot, according to NWS.

Cleaning your home regularly helps remove things that attract roaches, experts say. Photo: Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

What you can do: Here are tips from Morgan Quereau, an operations manager for LaJaunie's, for reducing cockroaches in your home.