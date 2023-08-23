Cockroaches in New Orleans are thirsty and desperate
More creepy-crawly cockroaches are finding their way into New Orleans homes in search of water during record heat and drought conditions.
Why it matters: Residents are seeing more roaches indoors, and no one likes that.
- "We need roaches, but we want them outdoors," says Zack Lemann, the curator of the Audubon Insectarium, citing their vital decomposition role in the ecosystem.
Driving the news: Companies like LaJaunie's Pest Control say they are getting more calls for roaches, and Lemann suspects the dry weather is the cause — not the heat.
- The common household roaches in our area are well adapted to the intense heat in Louisiana, he says, but they need moisture.
By the numbers: Rainfall in New Orleans is more than 22 inches below normal for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.
- Almost 80% of Louisiana, including New Orleans, is in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
What's happening: The roaches normally find moisture in oak bark and in leaf litter, but it's been so dry for so long, Lemann says, that the roaches are seeking water inside.
- "It's a desperate bug," he tells Axios.
- They can usually be found under sinks, in sinks (especially ones with dirty dishes), around pet food bowls and near pipes and appliances with condensation, such as air-conditioning units.
Yes, but: Just because you see a roach "here or there" in your home, it doesn't mean you have an infestation, Lemann says. He suspects the sightings will go down once we get some more rain.
- Unfortunately, the next week is forecast to be dry and hot, according to NWS.
What you can do: Here are tips from Morgan Quereau, an operations manager for LaJaunie's, for reducing cockroaches in your home.
- Focus on sanitation. Keep your house clean, and put your boxed pantry items into plastic containers.
- Weatherstrip your doors. Shine a strong flashlight along the base and look for light on the other side when it is closed. "When you don't see the light, you've done it right."
- Seal the gaps around window AC units.
- Seal around pipes under raised homes.
- Call the professionals if things don't calm down when we get more rain.
