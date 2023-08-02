New Orleans is 20 inches below average rainfall so far this year

New Orleans and other places south of Interstate 10 have had well below-average rainfall for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell.

Meanwhile, places north of I-10, like Baton Rouge, have received a lot more rain and are almost on par with the average annual rainfall.

By the numbers: New Orleans has had 19.10 inches of rain so far this year, compared with the average of 39.15 inches — that's a deficit of 20.05 inches.

Yet, Baton Rouge is only down 2 inches from normal.

Over in Gulfport, which is south of Interstate 10, rainfall is down 16.04 inches so far this year.

The big picture: Almost 44% of the state is in a drought, including parts of metro New Orleans, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Another 33.6% is abnormally dry and on the verge of entering a drought.

The most severe drought is in southwest Louisiana.

What's next: The forecast calls for hot and mostly dry weather for the next week, with excessive heat warnings in effect for south Louisiana.

There are some afternoon storm chances some days, but forecasters say the region will mainly remain dry.

💭 Carlie's thought bubble: My plants would love some rain, but I don't want to jinx us as we head into what historically has been a busy month of hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico.