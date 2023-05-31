What to expect this hurricane season in New Orleans
New Orleanians' most dreaded time of year — hurricane season — starts June 1.
What's happening: NOAA predicts a near-normal Atlantic season with 12-17 named storms in total with winds of 39 mph or higher.
- 5-9 of those storms could become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher.
- Of those hurricanes, 1-4 could become "major" hurricanes of Category 3 or higher with winds of 111 mph or more.
- NOAA has a 70% confidence in these ranges.
Why it matters: Southeast Louisiana residents know better than most that it only takes one bad storm, landing at one bad time in one bad location, to alter a region forever. Now is the time to prepare before the tropics heat up.
Good news: Things are mostly quiet now with the exception of a disorganized disturbance in the Gulf that's expected to stay clear of our area.
Threat level: Systems can form any time, but historically the most active period for strong storms in the Gulf is August and September.
- The first storm of 2023 already formed — in January, no less — off the east coast but forecasters didn't give it the first name of the season, which will be Arlene.
- See the full list of names.
Flashback: The 2022 season produced 14 named storms, with none making landfall in Louisiana. The story was quite different in 2021, which produced 21 named storms, including the devastating Hurricane Ida.
