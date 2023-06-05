This New Orleans dad flies into storms as a Hurricane Hunter
John "Jaxxx" Gharbi is a New Orleans dad who flies into storms for a living as a member of the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters.
Why it matters: The Hurricane Hunters investigate tropical systems and gather data that the National Hurricane Center uses to make more accurate forecasts and models.
- "The fact of saving even one life is impactful," Gharbi said at a recent hurricane awareness event at Lakefront Airport.
- He's an instructor navigator, which means he works with the pilots to plan routes into and out of the storm in a massive WC-130.
What he's saying: When he's not at work, he's trying to eat out and enjoy life with his young family.
Mardi Gras krewe: He rides in Bacchus on the Bacchagator, a float he says has many other retired and active Hurricane Hunters on it. His wife, Mallory, rides in Iris.
Unexpected part of this job: "Other than the fact that we fly INTO a hurricane? … We want to collect [the data], but we don't want to kill ourselves."
Hardest part: "I have two boys under 2 and a wife. I hate when I'm not around. FaceTime makes that easier."
Poboy order: "Fried shrimp. Dressed. Crystal hot sauce."
Snoball order: "Can it be a cocktail? A frozen 75 from Superior during oyster happy hour."
Learn more about the Hurricane Hunters and the important work they do.
