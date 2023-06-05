John "Jaxxx" Gharbi is a member of the Hurricane Hunters, a weather reconnaissance team based of out Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. He lives in New Orleans. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

John "Jaxxx" Gharbi is a New Orleans dad who flies into storms for a living as a member of the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters.

Why it matters: The Hurricane Hunters investigate tropical systems and gather data that the National Hurricane Center uses to make more accurate forecasts and models.

"The fact of saving even one life is impactful," Gharbi said at a recent hurricane awareness event at Lakefront Airport.

He's an instructor navigator, which means he works with the pilots to plan routes into and out of the storm in a massive WC-130.

John "Jaxx" Gharbi, wife Mallory, RJ (who will be 2 this month) and infant Ollie live in New Orleans. Photo: Courtesy of John Gharbi

What he's saying: When he's not at work, he's trying to eat out and enjoy life with his young family.

Mardi Gras krewe: He rides in Bacchus on the Bacchagator, a float he says has many other retired and active Hurricane Hunters on it. His wife, Mallory, rides in Iris.

Unexpected part of this job: "Other than the fact that we fly INTO a hurricane? … We want to collect [the data], but we don't want to kill ourselves."

Hardest part: "I have two boys under 2 and a wife. I hate when I'm not around. FaceTime makes that easier."

Poboy order: "Fried shrimp. Dressed. Crystal hot sauce."

Snoball order: "Can it be a cocktail? A frozen 75 from Superior during oyster happy hour."

Learn more about the Hurricane Hunters and the important work they do.