Homeowners stay put for less time in Nashville

Data: Redfin analysis of county records; Note: National data calculations exclude Utah and Texas as well as Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis and Boston due to insufficient county records; Chart: Axios Visuals If it feels like you're seeing more moving trucks in your neighborhood lately, you might be onto something. Nashville-area homeowners are staying put for shorter periods of time. Why it matters: Relatively affordable metro areas and migration hotspots like Middle Tennessee are seeing homes change hands more often. The churn effect of migration can fuel local economies.

Zoom in: The typical Nashville homeowner has spent about 8-and-a-half years in their home, down from more than nine years a decade ago, according to a recent Redfin analysis of county records.

Nationally, tenure sits at nearly 12 years.

Between the lines: The pandemic sparked a nationwide moving frenzy, Redfin notes. Homebuying hit a fever pitch in Nashville in that time frame. But the city's dip in homeowner tenure started earlier, around 2018, according to the data.

The intrigue: A Redfin analyst tells Axios the earlier decline is likely due to the influx of new development and home construction here, which pulls down tenure rates.

Similar trends developed in other Southeastern cities that have seen population and construction booms.

Zoom out: Nashville was in line with other Sun Belt metro regions like Atlanta, Charlotte and Phoenix.

Median homeowner tenure is longest in Los Angeles and shortest in Louisville, Kentucky, per the analysis.

Yes, but: As interest rates soared last year, homeowners nationwide began holding onto their homes much longer, analysts found.

Many of those staying put are older adults aging in place. Most baby boomers who own houses are mortgage-free or have a low interest rate, according to Redfin.

Case in point: Sixty percent of Tennesseans secured a mortgage interest rate at or under 4%, according to a July 2023 Redfin study, creating a "golden handcuffs" scenario that can keep people in place.