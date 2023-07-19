"Golden handcuffs" pinch Nashville housing supply

Data: Redfin; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios Visuals

Sixty percent of homeowners with mortgages in Tennessee had a rate at or below 4% as of late last year, per Redfin data shared with Axios.

That's locking homeowners in place and leaving buyers with fewer homes to choose from.

Why it matters: Mortgage holders are experiencing the "golden handcuffs" phenomenon, Axios' Brianna Crane reports.

They might have a great rate now, but likely can't move without spending a lot more cash, explains Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather.

By the numbers: In the Nashville metro area, buying a median-priced home in 2021, which came in at $376,990, at a 3% rate would correspond to monthly mortgage payments of $1,815, per Redfin.

At 6.4% — the average U.S. rate in May — a home at the same price would have an estimated monthly payment of $2,441 per month.

State of play: This dynamic is pinching inventory in Nashville. Although new construction has driven modest gains, inventory still remains well below 2019 levels.

"Interest rates continue to drive the market for both buyers and sellers," Kevin Wilson, president-elect of Greater Nashville Realtors, tells Axios.

"Because most homeowners either bought or refinanced with rates below 4%, they have less incentive to put their home on the market."

Wilson ties interest rates with strong sales numbers for condos, saying some buyers are skewing toward lower-cost options to make up for the rate hikes.

Zoom out: It's not just a local issue. Nine in 10 U.S. homeowners secured mortgage rates below 6% as of late 2022, per the new Redfin report. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have swung between 6% and 7% nationally in recent months.