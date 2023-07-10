Nashville housing inventory improves

Data: U.S. Census; Note: Unadjusted estimate of privately owned units of any size; Chart: Axios Visuals

A post-pandemic housing shortage has been a top driver keeping prices high in Nashville and nationwide.

But a bump in new home construction in Nashville, which far exceeds national building rates, could ease prices and stabilize the market — it's basic supply and demand.

By the numbers: More than 108 new homebuilding permits per 100,000 residents were issued in the Nashville area this May, up from about 88 in May 2020 — the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 2,132 total permits, 1,492 were issued for single-family homes and 629 were for those with five or more units.

That's per a new analysis of Census Bureau data from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick.

The big picture: Recent estimates from Freddie Mac indicate the U.S. is short about 3.8 million housing units, either for rent or purchase, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

Zoom in: A modest inventory uptick in Nashville has already helped relieve some pressure on the historically hot housing market.

Inventory stood at 9,594 in the greater Nashville area last month, compared to 7,370 in June 2022, according to Greater Nashville Realtors.

The median price for a residential single-family home in the greater Nashville area was $474,900 last month compared to $495,070 in June 2022.

What they're saying: "For the qualified buyer, the stabilization of home prices in 2023 combined with increased inventory makes now the most buyer-friendly market we have seen in Middle Tennessee in several years," Brad Copeland, Greater Nashville Realtors president, said in a statement.

Reality check: Even though Nashville's inventory has improved compared to pandemic low points, it still lags behind the June 2019 total of 11,610.

State of play: While many newly built homes have targeted (and thus been priced for) relatively wealthier buyers, builders nationally are starting to focus on more affordable projects for first-time homebuyers, per Axios' Matt Phillips.

Yes, but: "There's little sign of a Levittown-style surge of modest-home construction to magically solve the inventory problem any time soon," Matt writes.