Derrick Henry leaves the Tennessee Titans, will play for the Ravens

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Derrick Henry on the field in January. Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Just like Titans star Steve McNair before him, Derrick Henry is leaving the Titans to play for the rival Baltimore Ravens. Why it matters: Henry is among the most accomplished and popular players since the Houston Oilers relocated here in 1997.

At a time when the NFL is all about passing, he was a throwback. Standing 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing nearly 250 pounds, Henry graced Nissan Stadium with a rampaging running style that rewrote the team's record books.

The big picture: Henry's departure also establishes the Titans' switch from a power running offense to a more balanced passing attack led by quarterback Will Levis.

By the numbers: Henry, who was drafted out of Alabama in 2016, owns the team's all-time rushing touchdown record with 90.

He finished second on the team's all-time rushing list with 9,502 yards. Eddie George is just ahead of him with 10,009 yards.

Henry's 250 rushing yards against the Texans in 2021 is the Titans' single-game record. Henry also boasts the second and fourth-best games on that list.

Yes, but: For all of Henry's rushing records and his beloved status with Titans fans, the team's won-loss record left something to be desired.

Moving on from Henry coincides with owner Amy Adams Strunk's decision to fire coach Mike Vrabel and replace him with Brian Callahan. The Titans simply didn't win enough to return to the status quo.

The team reached the playoffs four times during Henry's eight seasons in Nashville and won three playoff games.

Flashback: Henry isn't the first player to switch from the two-tone blue to Ravens purple. McNair signed with the Ravens in 2006 after his 11-season tenure with the Oilers/Titans.

Cornerback Samari Rolle and receiver Derrick Mason also played for Baltimore after their time with the Titans.

Between the lines: Henry, 30, agreed to sign with the Ravens for $9 million guaranteed. The two-year contract could pay him as much as $20 million.

In his place will be free agent signing Tony Pollard and promising second-year running back Tyjae Spears.

The bottom line: Henry's legacy in Nashville is secure.