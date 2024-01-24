The Titans are entering the Brian Callahan era.

What happened: The team interviewed several candidates for head coach and zeroed in on hiring Callahan, 39, after his second interview on Monday.

They moved quickly to snag the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator before he could make it to his previously scheduled interview with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Why it matters: The Titans have struggled for multiple seasons to maintain momentum in the face of mounting injuries and deflating upsets.

Former coach Mike Vrabel got fired earlier this month after losing 18 of his last 24 games.

The Titans have yet to comment publicly on their new hire, but Callahan's background as an offensive coach was clearly appealing — the team's anemic offense has vexed fans for years.

Zoom out: Callahan has been with the Bengals, where he helped develop their quarterback Joe Burrow, since 2019.

He previously worked closely with Peyton Manning as a coaching assistant with the Denver Broncos.

What he's saying: Manning praised Callahan's methodical, workhorse mentality in a 2022 article from The Athletic.

"Cally — everybody called him Cally — was there all night, early in the morning, breaking film down nonstop," Manning said.

"It's a grind. I like coaches that are willing to do that."

State of play: The Titans' choice signals the team's intention to reshape its tattered offensive line around new quarterback Will Levis.

Callahan's background working with quarterbacks speaks for itself, and his view of the game complements Levis' biggest strength: his rocket arm.

Flashback: "The teams that win the most games are generally the teams that pass the ball the best," Callahan said last year while discussing the evolving state of the game. He emphasized the importance of quarterbacks and receivers.

"You're seeing teams invest in that part of the game, really across the board."

The intrigue: Coaching is in Callahan's blood. His dad, Bill Callahan, is a veteran NFL coach who currently serves as the offensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns.

There have been some reports that Brian Callahan might want to bring his dad to Tennessee.

What we're watching: Callahan did not call plays for the Bengals, so it will be interesting to see if he takes over those all-important duties or hires an offensive coordinator to handle them.

What's next: The Titans have the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft this April, when they are expected to focus once more on strengthening their offensive roster.