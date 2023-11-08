Titans name Will Levis starting QB
Rookie Will Levis is the Titans' new starting quarterback, coach Mike Vrabel announced Tuesday.
- Ryan Tannehill, who is recovering from an ankle injury, will be the backup.
Why it matters: The promotion of Levis signals a changing of the guard for the Titans, who haven't had a star quarterback since Steve McNair went to Baltimore in 2006.
What he's saying: "We think that's the best opportunity for our football team right now," Vrabel told reporters Tuesday at a press conference.
State of play: Levis turned in an outstanding debut, tossing four touchdowns in the team's win over the Falcons.
- He followed that up with a promising but uneven game in a narrow loss last week to the Steelers.
What we're watching: The AFC South is now a division led by young quarterbacks. The Colts and Texans also have rookies as their preferred starters, while Trevor Lawrence leads the Jaguars in his third year.
- The Titans (3-5) have five games remaining against division rivals.
Zoom out: Tannehill had a strong run with the starting job. He's played in 63 games over five seasons for the Titans.
- It's generally been a period of winning, though the team missed the playoffs last year and struggled in Tannehill's six starts this season.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.