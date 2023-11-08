Will Levis is taking over as the Titans starting quarterback. Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Rookie Will Levis is the Titans' new starting quarterback, coach Mike Vrabel announced Tuesday.

Ryan Tannehill, who is recovering from an ankle injury, will be the backup.

Why it matters: The promotion of Levis signals a changing of the guard for the Titans, who haven't had a star quarterback since Steve McNair went to Baltimore in 2006.

What he's saying: "We think that's the best opportunity for our football team right now," Vrabel told reporters Tuesday at a press conference.

State of play: Levis turned in an outstanding debut, tossing four touchdowns in the team's win over the Falcons.

He followed that up with a promising but uneven game in a narrow loss last week to the Steelers.

What we're watching: The AFC South is now a division led by young quarterbacks. The Colts and Texans also have rookies as their preferred starters, while Trevor Lawrence leads the Jaguars in his third year.

The Titans (3-5) have five games remaining against division rivals.

Zoom out: Tannehill had a strong run with the starting job. He's played in 63 games over five seasons for the Titans.