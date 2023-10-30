The Titans once again boast a promising young quarterback on their roster in Will Levis.

It's giving hope that the team may have a bona fide star at the position for the first time since Steve McNair.

Context: Levis threw four touchdowns and no interceptions in his debut start against the Falcons on Sunday. He's only the third quarterback in NFL history to turn in such an excellent performance.

Titans fans know one of the others: Marcus Mariota.

Yes, but: Tennessee fans know to guard their optimism. Since McNair, the team has had bursts of hope about a franchise QB on the roster, but Vince Young, Jake Locker and the aforementioned Mariota never lived up to the hype.

Even coach Mike Vrabel is tempering expectations. "Not a bad debut," Vrabel said Sunday of Levis' showing.

What we're watching: Vrabel told reporters Monday Levis will start Thursday's game against the Steelers if starter Ryan Tannehill can't play due to his injury.

Our thought bubble: Rookie quarterbacks are known to be inconsistent, so it's fair to hedge bets as Levis prepares for his second start.