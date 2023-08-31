Titans roster is loaded with underdogs
Titans general manager Ran Carthon loaded his 53-player roster with rookies from unconventional football schools, rewarding a slate of underdogs for excellent training camp performances.
State of play: Leading the way are edge rusher Caleb Murphy from Division II Ferris State and cornerback Anthony Kendall from Division III Baldwin Wallace.
- Baldwin Wallace last produced an NFL player in 1987, according to Pro Football Reference.
- Murphy was an excellent pass rusher in college, and it carried over to the preseason. He led the NFL with four sacks en route to earning a roster spot.
Of note: Two Titans underdogs who earned spots on the team's initial roster have local ties.
- Wide receiver Colton Dowell is from Lebanon and grew up going to Titans practices and games. He played collegiately at UT-Martin.
- Safety Matthew Jackson attended Hillsboro High.
By the numbers: Eleven rookies made the Titans' initial roster, led by first-round pick Peter Skoronski, who will be the team's starting left guard.
What's next: The Titans begin the season at New Orleans in a noon game on Sept. 10.
Be smart: Read Nashville Post reporter John Glennon's breakdown of the team's roster.
