Titans roster is loaded with underdogs

Titans general manager Ran Carthon loaded his 53-player roster with rookies from unconventional football schools, rewarding a slate of underdogs for excellent training camp performances.

State of play: Leading the way are edge rusher Caleb Murphy from Division II Ferris State and cornerback Anthony Kendall from Division III Baldwin Wallace.

Baldwin Wallace last produced an NFL player in 1987, according to Pro Football Reference.

Murphy was an excellent pass rusher in college, and it carried over to the preseason. He led the NFL with four sacks en route to earning a roster spot.

Of note: Two Titans underdogs who earned spots on the team's initial roster have local ties.

Wide receiver Colton Dowell is from Lebanon and grew up going to Titans practices and games. He played collegiately at UT-Martin.

Safety Matthew Jackson attended Hillsboro High.

By the numbers: Eleven rookies made the Titans' initial roster, led by first-round pick Peter Skoronski, who will be the team's starting left guard.

What's next: The Titans begin the season at New Orleans in a noon game on Sept. 10.

Be smart: Read Nashville Post reporter John Glennon's breakdown of the team's roster.