Titans roster is loaded with underdogs

Nate Rau

Titans undrafted rookie Caleb Murphy made the team's opening roster. Photo: Silas Walker/Getty Images

Titans general manager Ran Carthon loaded his 53-player roster with rookies from unconventional football schools, rewarding a slate of underdogs for excellent training camp performances.

State of play: Leading the way are edge rusher Caleb Murphy from Division II Ferris State and cornerback Anthony Kendall from Division III Baldwin Wallace.

  • Baldwin Wallace last produced an NFL player in 1987, according to Pro Football Reference.
  • Murphy was an excellent pass rusher in college, and it carried over to the preseason. He led the NFL with four sacks en route to earning a roster spot.

Of note: Two Titans underdogs who earned spots on the team's initial roster have local ties.

  • Wide receiver Colton Dowell is from Lebanon and grew up going to Titans practices and games. He played collegiately at UT-Martin.
  • Safety Matthew Jackson attended Hillsboro High.

By the numbers: Eleven rookies made the Titans' initial roster, led by first-round pick Peter Skoronski, who will be the team's starting left guard.

What's next: The Titans begin the season at New Orleans in a noon game on Sept. 10.

Be smart: Read Nashville Post reporter John Glennon's breakdown of the team's roster.

