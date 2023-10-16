19 mins ago - Sports
Titans vs. Ravens: Titans lose, Tannehill injured
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was carted off the field Sunday after injuring his right ankle during the Titans' 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London.
- It was their fourth loss of the season.
What he's saying: Tannehill had initially tried to play through the injury.
- "I just tried to gut it out and I couldn't put any force into the throws," Tannehill said in the locker room after the game. "I knew I wasn't going to be able to move. I tried to just keep walking it off but it kept getting worse and worse."
State of play: The 35-year-old quarterback was on crutches after the game and said he would get an MRI after returning home from London, per ESPN.
Flashback: Tannehill missed the end of the season last year due to a right ankle injury.
What's next: The Titans will have a week off to regroup. The team's next game is Oct. 29 against the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium.
