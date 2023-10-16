Ryan Tannehill looks on in the fourth quarter during yesterday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was carted off the field Sunday after injuring his right ankle during the Titans' 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London.

It was their fourth loss of the season.

What he's saying: Tannehill had initially tried to play through the injury.

"I just tried to gut it out and I couldn't put any force into the throws," Tannehill said in the locker room after the game. "I knew I wasn't going to be able to move. I tried to just keep walking it off but it kept getting worse and worse."

State of play: The 35-year-old quarterback was on crutches after the game and said he would get an MRI after returning home from London, per ESPN.

Flashback: Tannehill missed the end of the season last year due to a right ankle injury.

What's next: The Titans will have a week off to regroup. The team's next game is Oct. 29 against the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium.