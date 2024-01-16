Tennessee Titans coaching search continues

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Titans huddle during a game in December. Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Conventional wisdom indicated the Titans would prefer a candidate with a background in offense to replace fired coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel has a background in defense, and observers believed the Titans would prioritize an offensive coordinator to provide a jolt to their feeble offense.

Based on media reports, that may not be the case.

What's happening: The Titans are requesting to interview both offensive and defensive assistant coaches, according to reporting by multiple media outlets.

Some of the most sought-after assistant coaches, including the Lions' offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, are on the Titans' interview list.

Owner Amy Adams Strunk and general manager Ran Carthon are among the team executives spearheading the search.

Yes, but: The ongoing NFL playoffs complicate things. (Editor's note for Titans fans who may have forgotten: The playoffs are the single-elimination postseason tournament for the league's top teams.)

Coaches with playoff teams couldn't interview with other teams until after the wild card round concluded Monday.

Details: Here is a list of candidates linked to the Titans since Vrabel was fired.