2 hours ago - News

Tennessee Titans coaching search continues

headshot
Titans players huddle during a game.

The Titans huddle during a game in December. Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Conventional wisdom indicated the Titans would prefer a candidate with a background in offense to replace fired coach Mike Vrabel.

  • Vrabel has a background in defense, and observers believed the Titans would prioritize an offensive coordinator to provide a jolt to their feeble offense.
  • Based on media reports, that may not be the case.

What's happening: The Titans are requesting to interview both offensive and defensive assistant coaches, according to reporting by multiple media outlets.

  • Some of the most sought-after assistant coaches, including the Lions' offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, are on the Titans' interview list.
  • Owner Amy Adams Strunk and general manager Ran Carthon are among the team executives spearheading the search.

Yes, but: The ongoing NFL playoffs complicate things. (Editor's note for Titans fans who may have forgotten: The playoffs are the single-elimination postseason tournament for the league's top teams.)

  • Coaches with playoff teams couldn't interview with other teams until after the wild card round concluded Monday.

Details: Here is a list of candidates linked to the Titans since Vrabel was fired.

  • Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Draft Network)
  • Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn (ESPN)
  • Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (NFL Network)
  • Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka (NFL Network)
  • Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald (ESPN)
  • Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce (NFL Network)
  • Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (NFL Network)
  • Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik (NFL Network)
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more