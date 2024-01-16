2 hours ago - News
Tennessee Titans coaching search continues
Conventional wisdom indicated the Titans would prefer a candidate with a background in offense to replace fired coach Mike Vrabel.
- Vrabel has a background in defense, and observers believed the Titans would prioritize an offensive coordinator to provide a jolt to their feeble offense.
- Based on media reports, that may not be the case.
What's happening: The Titans are requesting to interview both offensive and defensive assistant coaches, according to reporting by multiple media outlets.
- Some of the most sought-after assistant coaches, including the Lions' offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, are on the Titans' interview list.
- Owner Amy Adams Strunk and general manager Ran Carthon are among the team executives spearheading the search.
Yes, but: The ongoing NFL playoffs complicate things. (Editor's note for Titans fans who may have forgotten: The playoffs are the single-elimination postseason tournament for the league's top teams.)
- Coaches with playoff teams couldn't interview with other teams until after the wild card round concluded Monday.
Details: Here is a list of candidates linked to the Titans since Vrabel was fired.
- Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Draft Network)
- Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn (ESPN)
- Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (NFL Network)
- Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka (NFL Network)
- Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald (ESPN)
- Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce (NFL Network)
- Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (NFL Network)
- Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik (NFL Network)
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.