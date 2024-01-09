Titans fire Mike Vrabel
Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk continued her dramatic overhaul of the franchise Tuesday with the controversial decision to fire coach Mike Vrabel.
Why it matters: In the last 12 months, Strunk reshaped the Titans' football and business operations.
- Strunk hired Ran Carthon as general manager following the surprise decision to fire his predecessor late in 2022.
- Firing Vrabel comes with risk because he's achieved success during his six seasons in Nashville and it's no sure thing the replacement will prove to be an upgrade.
What she's saying: Strunk said firing Vrabel was "as difficult as any I've made" as controlling owner.
- "Last year, we began a shift in our approach to football leadership and made several changes to our personnel to advance that plan," Strunk said in a statement. "As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff."
Flashback: Vrabel led the Titans to three playoff appearances and won the league's coach of the year award in the 2021 season.
Yes, but: The Titans' last two seasons under Vrabel were below average, finishing with a combined record of 13-21.
Zoom out: Strunk scored a business victory last spring when the city approved the $2.1 billion funding plan for a new indoor stadium.
Between the lines: Following news of his firing, Vrabel was immediately mentioned in media reports as a top candidate for another coaching position this offseason. There was already speculation he would be a possible replacement for legendary Patriots coach Bill Belichick if that job becomes available.
- Because Vrabel was under contract, the Titans could have waited to fire him and pursued a trade to the Patriots or another team.
- Strunk said in an interview on 104.5 The Zone she wasn't willing to wait three weeks to complete a trade of Vrabel before starting the hunt for a new coach.
What's next: Strunk and Carthon will begin the interview process for Vrabel's replacement.
- Vrabel's expertise is on the defensive side of the ball, so it's possible an offensive-minded coach may have more appeal.
- Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn are among the top candidates for head coaching gigs.
