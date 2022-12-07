Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired Tuesday — two days after the team was torched by the wide receiver he traded away.

State of play: Robinson's seven-year tenure was defined by winning records and playoff appearances. But in recent years, several of Robinson's early draft choices failed to produce and the team remained frustratingly outside the NFL's upper echelon.

Back-to-back losses to the Bengals and Eagles seemed to serve as measuring stick games for the Titans, who are in first place in the AFC South.

The lopsided loss to the Eagles was especially illuminating since former Titan AJ Brown turned in a sterling performance. Robinson traded Brown to Philadelphia in April after the two sides couldn't agree on a contract extension.

Why it matters: The bold firing by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk puts the Titans at a critical juncture.

In the coming weeks, Adams Strunk must hire a new executive to oversee the player personnel department and improve the on-field product.

Meanwhile, the front office is hoping the Metro Council approves the term sheet with Mayor John Cooper to build a $2.1 billion indoor stadium.

What she's saying: "I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas," Adams Strunk said in a press release. "This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met."

Between the lines: Titans coach Mike Vrabel is expected to wield "significant power" following Robinson's firing, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden will now be in charge of Robinson's department, per reporter Albert Breer.

Of note: Rookie receiver Treylon Burks, acquired in the Brown trade, has provided promising early returns in a season plagued by injuries. But, outside of Burks, Robinson's recent record with early draft picks has been problematic.

Caleb Farley, the 2021 first-round selection, hasn't established himself. The Titans' top pick from the year before, offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson, has already been cut and is out of the league — an incredibly rare failure for such a high selection.

Robinson's trade for Julio Jones, which cost the steep price of one second and one fourth round draft choice, also did not pan out.

Since general managers of first-place teams aren't often fired, there was a visceral reaction among NFL commentators.

What he's saying: NFL insider for ESPN Field Yates points out Robinson has played a "significant part" in one of the league's most consistent teams in recent years.

"Firing him is a surprise, doing so in Week 14 with Tennessee on the doorstep of another division title is downright shocking," Yates tweeted.

The other side: Mike Herndon, columnist for the Titans website PaulKuharsky.com, says that Adams Strunk turned out to be right the last time she made a bold firing.