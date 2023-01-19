Titans lead owner Amy Adams Strunk officially announced Ran Carthon as the team's new general manager Wednesday.

Why it matters: Carthon will be expected to repair a roster riddled with injury problems and with needs for upgrades at wide receiver and offensive line.

Be smart: Carthon comes to Nashville after helping assemble the San Francisco 49ers roster.

The Niners are so talented that they're advancing in the playoffs despite being down to their third-string quarterback. Considering Tennessee's struggles when Ryan Tannehill was out of the lineup, Titans fans will surely appreciate that accomplishment.

Carthon takes over personnel decisions for the Titans after Adams Strunk made the surprise decision to fire general manager Jon Robinson during the regular season.

Of note: Carthon, who had a brief playing career before moving into scouting, was made for the job. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport says when Carthon was a kid, he would buy NFL Draft magazines and write down his own mock drafts.

What she's saying: "I was impressed with his natural leadership qualities and his ability to connect with people," Adams Strunk told the team's official website. "With talent evaluation being critical to this role, the roster they have built in San Francisco stands out."