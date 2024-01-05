Tennessee congressmen lead push for UFO transparency

Two Tennessee members of Congress have been leading the push for transparency about the federal government's knowledge of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), commonly referred to as UFOs. Why it matters: Republican U.S. Reps. Tim Burchett and Andy Ogles' effort comes after a former intelligence official told Congress last year the government was in possession of "nonhuman biologics" from a recovered UAP.

Driving the news: A classified briefing about UAPs has been scheduled for next week. News of the meeting was first reported by Axios.

Context: The meeting comes after Burchett of Knoxville led a group of lawmakers in sending a letter in August to the Intelligence Community's inspector general, demanding more information about these phenomena.

The same group of lawmakers formed the UAP Caucus, which includes Ogles, who represents a large portion of Nashville.

What they're saying: Burchett tells Axios that House members have "a lot of questions." The classified briefing will be for members of the House Oversight Committee.

"If we are paying millions of dollars to investigate (UAPs), we should be able to see the results," he said in a statement earlier this week.

Flashback: At a press conference last year, a group of lawmakers called for the strongest possible access to information about UAPs.