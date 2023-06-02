2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Nashville's best bars, sorted by atmosphere

Adam Tamburin
Illustration of beer foam overflowing from a trophy.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Rice Vice was the only Nashville bar to make Esquire's 2023 list of the best bars in America. But we think a few others deserve consideration.

  • Here are some of our other favorite Nashville watering holes, sorted by atmosphere.

🍹 Fancy cocktails: Otto's Bar on Charlotte Pike or The Fox Bar in East Nashville

  • Don't forget the James Beard-recognized Attaboy.

🍺 Local brews: The double-whammy of Bearded Iris and Southern Grist anchor West Nashville's Beer Belt. (Although both breweries have other locations around town.)

☀️ Outdoor options: The TailGate headquarters near Bellevue is great for big groups or an afternoon hang with the family.

  • Rosemary & Beauty Queen's sprawling back patio is the place to be on a lazy Sunday.

🏊 Dives: Alley Pub in Bellevue, which comes by its name honestly.

🤼 Pinball with occasional pro wrestling in the parking lot: No Quarter

🤝 Neighborhood joints: If you like bars that give off a "Cheers" vibe, try The Centennial in The Nations or Village Pub & Beer Garden in East Nashville.

⭐ Classics for a reason: Patterson House has been a local standout since it opened in 2009. A seat at the bar, where you see the bartenders work their magic up close, is still in the running for the best show in town.

  • Dino's, which describes itself as Nashville's "oldest dive bar," offers world-famous burgers alongside its drinks.

🧀 Beyond the bottle: At Greys Fine Cheeses, booze takes a back seat to a delicious array of dairy.

🥌 Tee Line, a bar devoted to curling, offers plenty of activities that don't center around drinking.

