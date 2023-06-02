Share on email (opens in new window)

Rice Vice was the only Nashville bar to make Esquire's 2023 list of the best bars in America. But we think a few others deserve consideration.

Here are some of our other favorite Nashville watering holes, sorted by atmosphere.

🍹 Fancy cocktails: Otto's Bar on Charlotte Pike or The Fox Bar in East Nashville

Don't forget the James Beard-recognized Attaboy.

🍺 Local brews: The double-whammy of Bearded Iris and Southern Grist anchor West Nashville's Beer Belt. (Although both breweries have other locations around town.)

☀️ Outdoor options: The TailGate headquarters near Bellevue is great for big groups or an afternoon hang with the family.

Rosemary & Beauty Queen's sprawling back patio is the place to be on a lazy Sunday.

🏊 Dives: Alley Pub in Bellevue, which comes by its name honestly.

Dee's Country Cocktail Lounge made Esquire's list of the best bars in 2020.

🤼 Pinball with occasional pro wrestling in the parking lot: No Quarter

🤝 Neighborhood joints: If you like bars that give off a "Cheers" vibe, try The Centennial in The Nations or Village Pub & Beer Garden in East Nashville.

⭐ Classics for a reason: Patterson House has been a local standout since it opened in 2009. A seat at the bar, where you see the bartenders work their magic up close, is still in the running for the best show in town.

Dino's, which describes itself as Nashville's "oldest dive bar," offers world-famous burgers alongside its drinks.

🧀 Beyond the bottle: At Greys Fine Cheeses, booze takes a back seat to a delicious array of dairy.

🥌 Tee Line, a bar devoted to curling, offers plenty of activities that don't center around drinking.