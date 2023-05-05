Non-Swiftie events in Nashville this weekend
We've heard rumors the entire population of Nashville won't attend the Taylor Swift scream-alongs. But there's still plenty for them to do this weekend.
Cinco de Mayo celebrations: The Marcela Pinilla Band performs Friday at Rudy's Jazz Room.
- Plaza Mariachi is hosting Fiesta de Cinco de Mayo Friday from noon until 1am. There will be mariachi bands, tacos, tequila and margaritas.
Block Party Beatdown II: In what may be the diametrical opposite of a Swift concert, pinball bar No Quarter is hosting a punk rock, pro wrestling and craft beer street fest on Sunday from noon until 6pm.
- The fest is held in conjunction with the Craft Brewers Conference, which is in Nashville beginning Sunday.
- There will be a stellar lineup of beers on tap from Atlanta's Halfway Crooks, Chicago's Half Acre and Lawson's Finest from Vermont among many others.
- Bands scheduled to perform include The F-use, Christian Girls and Van Damage. The grappling will be courtesy of Retinal Wrestling.
Tennessee Craft Fair: The annual spring craft fair takes place Friday through Sunday at Centennial Park. In addition to handmade crafts from local artisans, there will be hands-on activities, a kids' tent and food.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.