36 mins ago - Things to Do

Non-Swiftie events in Nashville this weekend

Nate Rau

AJ Gray suplexes his opponent off the top rope during a recent Retinal Wrestling show. Photo: Ray Di Pietro/courtesy of No Quarter

We've heard rumors the entire population of Nashville won't attend the Taylor Swift scream-alongs. But there's still plenty for them to do this weekend.

Cinco de Mayo celebrations: The Marcela Pinilla Band performs Friday at Rudy's Jazz Room.

  • Plaza Mariachi is hosting Fiesta de Cinco de Mayo Friday from noon until 1am. There will be mariachi bands, tacos, tequila and margaritas.

Block Party Beatdown II: In what may be the diametrical opposite of a Swift concert, pinball bar No Quarter is hosting a punk rock, pro wrestling and craft beer street fest on Sunday from noon until 6pm.

  • The fest is held in conjunction with the Craft Brewers Conference, which is in Nashville beginning Sunday.
  • There will be a stellar lineup of beers on tap from Atlanta's Halfway Crooks, Chicago's Half Acre and Lawson's Finest from Vermont among many others.
  • Bands scheduled to perform include The F-use, Christian Girls and Van Damage. The grappling will be courtesy of Retinal Wrestling.

Tennessee Craft Fair: The annual spring craft fair takes place Friday through Sunday at Centennial Park. In addition to handmade crafts from local artisans, there will be hands-on activities, a kids' tent and food.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more