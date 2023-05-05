Non-Swiftie events in Nashville this weekend

AJ Gray suplexes his opponent off the top rope during a recent Retinal Wrestling show. Photo: Ray Di Pietro/courtesy of No Quarter

We've heard rumors the entire population of Nashville won't attend the Taylor Swift scream-alongs. But there's still plenty for them to do this weekend.

Cinco de Mayo celebrations: The Marcela Pinilla Band performs Friday at Rudy's Jazz Room.

Plaza Mariachi is hosting Fiesta de Cinco de Mayo Friday from noon until 1am. There will be mariachi bands, tacos, tequila and margaritas.

Block Party Beatdown II: In what may be the diametrical opposite of a Swift concert, pinball bar No Quarter is hosting a punk rock, pro wrestling and craft beer street fest on Sunday from noon until 6pm.

The fest is held in conjunction with the Craft Brewers Conference, which is in Nashville beginning Sunday.

There will be a stellar lineup of beers on tap from Atlanta's Halfway Crooks, Chicago's Half Acre and Lawson's Finest from Vermont among many others.

Bands scheduled to perform include The F-use, Christian Girls and Van Damage. The grappling will be courtesy of Retinal Wrestling.

Tennessee Craft Fair: The annual spring craft fair takes place Friday through Sunday at Centennial Park. In addition to handmade crafts from local artisans, there will be hands-on activities, a kids' tent and food.