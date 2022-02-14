Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Retirement never felt right to Marc Bulger. After years as an NFL quarterback with the then-St. Louis Rams, he couldn't give up the rush of competition.

So he turned to curling. Bulger spent years honing his skills and traveling the country to curl with a crew of NFL alums, including All-Pro defensive lineman Jared Allen, before turning his focus back home to Middle Tennessee.

Flash forward: In October, a few years after the group of former NFL players' curling efforts drew national attention, Bulger wove curling into a new business venture.

The result is Tee Line, his new sports bar near The Nations in West Nashville.

Built in a repurposed warehouse, Tee Line has three sheets of ice for curling alongside four bowling lanes and an extensive menu.

Why it matters: The bar offers an unorthodox counterpoint to Lower Broadway as the only place in Nashville offering curling lessons in between orders of wings and chili.

And the venue is particularly topical with curling events underway at the Olympics in Beijing.

Between the lines: Curling became a natural outlet for Bulger's competitive drive and professional ambition. For one thing, it's nowhere near as punishing as being tackled.

"It's something that everyone can do," Bulger tells Axios, pointing out with pride that families of all ages have stopped by during his first months in business.

"It's just that competitive edge without risking our bodies too much," he says. "It's nice going home and I don't have to ice down my knees and my back."

What she's saying: Metro Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts tells Axios the arrival of Tee Line is further proof of Nashville evolving into an "international city."