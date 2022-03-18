Atta boy, Attaboy
East Nashville cocktail bar Attaboy advanced in its quest for a James Beard Award this week, nabbing one of five nominations for the best bar service in the country.
- The original shortlist for the category included 20 semifinalists.
Meanwhile, local chef Philip Krajeck — who works at Rolf and Daughters in Germantown and Folk in East Nashville — made the list of nominees for best chef in the southeast.
- Two other Nashville chefs named to the semifinalist list did not make the final cut for nominations.
What's next: An awards ceremony is scheduled for June.
What they're saying: Brandon Bramhall, managing partner of the Nashville location of Attaboy, said the recognition was encouraging, particularly after a bruising two-year span that included a deadly tornado that killed bar staff.
- "Everyone in our business has had tremendous challenges since March 2020, so we feel fortunate we have just been able to survive and keep the doors open," Bramhall tells Axios.
- "Getting a nod this year does feel extra special because of the unknown path forward after the tornado and everything we had to go through around then."
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.