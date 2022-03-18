Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

East Nashville cocktail bar Attaboy advanced in its quest for a James Beard Award this week, nabbing one of five nominations for the best bar service in the country.

The original shortlist for the category included 20 semifinalists.

Meanwhile, local chef Philip Krajeck — who works at Rolf and Daughters in Germantown and Folk in East Nashville — made the list of nominees for best chef in the southeast.

Two other Nashville chefs named to the semifinalist list did not make the final cut for nominations.

What's next: An awards ceremony is scheduled for June.

What they're saying: Brandon Bramhall, managing partner of the Nashville location of Attaboy, said the recognition was encouraging, particularly after a bruising two-year span that included a deadly tornado that killed bar staff.