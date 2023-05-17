Taylor Swift tops concert rankings at Nissan Stadium

Data: Nissan Stadium; Chart: Axios Visuals

After Taylor Swift's record-breaking streak of shows at Nissan Stadium earlier this month, we reached out to find out what other concerts drew in top crowds.

Swift leads the pack with four of the top nine non-sporting events based on attendance. Her Eras Tour shows are the only ones that top the 2022 average for Titans home game attendance.

Kenny Chesney also makes repeat appearances in the top nine, with shows in 2018 and 2022 making the cut.

Of note: Seating capacity varies depending on the specifics of each event. For instance, concerts typically block off different portions of stadium seating based on stage design.

Concerts also offer different options for seating on the field, which obviously wouldn't be possible at a football game.

For the record: The sporting event with the highest attendance at Nissan Stadium was the 2021 Music City Bowl at 69,489, which featured the University of Tennessee's heartbreaking loss to Purdue.