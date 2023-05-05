How to celebrate Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Nashville

Share on email (opens in new window)

Taylor Swift in Nashville in 2019. Photo: Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images

Drop everything now. Taylor Swift has arrived, and Nashville will be home to The Eras Tour for the next three days.

Fans have already lined up for hours to get merch, including a coveted blue sweatshirt.

The excitement has spread far beyond the East Bank.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has a special exhibit.

Acme Feed and Seed is hosting pre-parties.

The downtown Frothy Monkey is offering a specialty menu.

Nashville celebrated Swift's "homecoming weekend" by dedicating a bench to her in Centennial Park.

Swift referenced reading at the park in her song "invisible string."

Mayor John Cooper called the bench "a monument to Nashville and Taylor Swift's long-standing relationship, and a reminder that she is always welcome back home."

Here are our suggestions for tailoring your own celebrations to each era of Swift's career.

💚 Debut: Stop by The Bluebird Cafe, where Swift earned her first record deal.

Swift calls The Bluebird "one of my favorite places in Nashville slash the universe, really."

💛 Fearless: Try out indoor rock climbing. (Breathe.) If heights aren't your thing, stop by the Nashville Public Library to read a love story.

💜 Speak Now: Channel the 2010 song “Haunted” and take a Ghosts of Nashville walking tour.

🧣 Red: Stroll through Hillsboro Village with a latte, pretending it still looks like it used to.

Taylor lists Fido as one of her top spots in town.

🕶️ 1989: Buy tickets to the '80s party band Guilty Pleasures' next show at 3rd & Lindsley.

🐍 Reputation: Visit a "dive bar on the east side" like Fran's or Dino's.

💖 Lover: Pack a picnic for Love Circle Park — but bring a poncho.

🌲 Folklore: Seek inner peace at Radnor Lake.

Swift told Time she's "had some of my best days walking there with my dad, talking about life."

🤎 Evermore: Dream of sunnier times and plot out your summer garden — with or without ivy.

✨ Midnights: Drive to Mammoth Cave to explore its labyrinth.