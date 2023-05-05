How to celebrate Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Nashville
Drop everything now. Taylor Swift has arrived, and Nashville will be home to The Eras Tour for the next three days.
- Fans have already lined up for hours to get merch, including a coveted blue sweatshirt.
The excitement has spread far beyond the East Bank.
- The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has a special exhibit.
- Acme Feed and Seed is hosting pre-parties.
- The downtown Frothy Monkey is offering a specialty menu.
Nashville celebrated Swift's "homecoming weekend" by dedicating a bench to her in Centennial Park.
- Swift referenced reading at the park in her song "invisible string."
- Mayor John Cooper called the bench "a monument to Nashville and Taylor Swift's long-standing relationship, and a reminder that she is always welcome back home."
Here are our suggestions for tailoring your own celebrations to each era of Swift's career.
💚 Debut: Stop by The Bluebird Cafe, where Swift earned her first record deal.
- Swift calls The Bluebird "one of my favorite places in Nashville slash the universe, really."
💛 Fearless: Try out indoor rock climbing. (Breathe.) If heights aren't your thing, stop by the Nashville Public Library to read a love story.
💜 Speak Now: Channel the 2010 song “Haunted” and take a Ghosts of Nashville walking tour.
🧣 Red: Stroll through Hillsboro Village with a latte, pretending it still looks like it used to.
- Taylor lists Fido as one of her top spots in town.
🕶️ 1989: Buy tickets to the '80s party band Guilty Pleasures' next show at 3rd & Lindsley.
🐍 Reputation: Visit a "dive bar on the east side" like Fran's or Dino's.
💖 Lover: Pack a picnic for Love Circle Park — but bring a poncho.
🌲 Folklore: Seek inner peace at Radnor Lake.
- Swift told Time she's "had some of my best days walking there with my dad, talking about life."
🤎 Evermore: Dream of sunnier times and plot out your summer garden — with or without ivy.
✨ Midnights: Drive to Mammoth Cave to explore its labyrinth.
