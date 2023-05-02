21 mins ago - Things to Do

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opens surprise Taylor Swift pop-up exhibit

Adam Tamburin

Photo: courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum surprise launched an Eras Tour-themed Taylor Swift pop-up exhibit Monday, days before Swift is set to perform three shows at Nissan Stadium.

Driving the news: The exhibit, which will close at the end of the month, includes 10 outfits that represent each album era of her career, tracing her journey from a teenage country upstart to pop megastar.

  • It seems Taylor-made to lure in the throngs of Swifties who are sure to be hanging out downtown this weekend.

Several of the looks will be instantly recognizable to die-hard fans, including:

Meanwhile: Additional items have been added to the display at the museum's Taylor Swift Education Center.

You can now see a guitar Swift played in the "Anti-Hero" music video and the cap and gown she wore while giving NYU's 2022 commencement speech.

