The Bluebird Cafe hosting Eras-themed Taylor Swift party

Adam Tamburin
A crowd gathers outside the iconic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee

Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

In case you haven't heard, Taylor Swift is coming to town to play three shows at Nissan Stadium.

Driving the news: The Bluebird Cafe is one of several local institutions celebrating the occasion with a special event.

What's happening: The venue is hosting a free pre-show open house 10am-2pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday, offering fans a chance to see where Swift got her start.

  • There will be a "photo station" and other goodies.

Flashback: Swift got a record deal after inviting an executive to see her at a Bluebird writer's night when she was 14. She recounted the story during a surprise appearance there in 2018.

