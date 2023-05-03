Poll sheds light on Tennessee gun views following school shooting

Children participate in a demonstration last month in support of gun control laws. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Following The Covenant School shooting, a growing number of Tennesseans think addressing guns should be a top priority for policymakers.

Residents across the political spectrum agree on some measures to curb gun violence, according to a Vanderbilt University poll released Wednesday.

Why it matters: A broad majority of Tennesseans support so-called "red flag" policies that would separate people from guns if they pose a threat to themselves or others.

Gov. Bill Lee is pitching a similar measure that has yet to gain traction with Republican lawmakers. He plans to call a special session to consider his proposal after July 4.

Zoom in: 75% of poll respondents said they supported the concept as a means to prevent school shootings.

That includes 88% of Democrats and 72% of independents.

67% of respondents who identified as MAGA Republicans supported the measure. Support sat at 71% for non-MAGA Republicans.

About two-thirds of respondents supported laws that would create a penalty for people who didn't securely store their firearms.

The big picture: The Vanderbilt poll, which surveyed 1,003 registered Tennessee voters from April 19-23, is the latest sign of support for some kind of gun reform in the wake of the school shooting that killed three children and three employees.

The advocacy group Voices for a Safer Tennessee published a poll last month that also found robust support for a law to keep guns away from dangerous people.

What they're saying: "This points to there being an opportunity for broad, popular progress at the state level," Vanderbilt poll co-director Josh Clinton said in a statement.

"The special session that Gov. Bill Lee has called to address guns and public safety is the first such chance, but there are many other issues on which the public agree and which paint a logical path forward in the next full session."

State of play: Voters' opinion of the legislature took a dramatic swing.

Last fall, 55% approved of the job state lawmakers were doing. But approval dropped to 43% in the latest poll.

49% of voters disagreed with the decision to expel two lawmakers who protested for gun reform on the Tennessee House floor, while 46% agreed.

Opinions on the legislature's handling of LGBTQ+ issues was split, with 47% disapproving and 35% approving.

A 63% majority supported banning "adult cabaret entertainment" and drag performances on public properties or in view of a minor.

But 66% said they opposed legislation that would place restrictions on transgender Americans' access to health care.

Meanwhile: 82% agreed abortion should be allowed to prevent death or a serious health risk. Lee recently signed a law adding that exception to Tennessee's ban.