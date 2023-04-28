A protester sits with an anti-assault rifle sign near the Tennessee State Capitol last month. Photo: Seth Herald/Getty Images

Tennessee lawmakers probably won't return to Nashville to consider gun reforms until after July 4.

Driving the news: Gov. Bill Lee said last week he would call a special session on the issue after lawmakers failed to vote on his proposal to keep firearms away from "dangerous people" during their normal 2023 session.

Lee spokesperson Jade Byers tells Axios the governor's office offered lawmakers potential dates "from May through August," and that a time frame after July 4 is likely.

The governor's staff has spoken with leaders from both parties to coordinate the special session.

Catch up quick: After The Covenant School shooting, Lee proposed expanding Tennessee's order of protection law to create a system to take guns from people who had threatened to hurt themselves or someone else.

The governor released legislative language two days before lawmakers finished their regular business for the year, but lawmakers did not formally consider it.

Between the lines: The proposal faces an uphill climb. Many conservatives in the Republican-dominated General Assembly are wary to embrace any measure that could restrict access to guns, with some dismissing Lee's plan as a "non-starter."

Lee tried to address concerns in his plan, which would require a court hearing with legal representation for the subject to determine if they must surrender their guns.

State of play: Some Republican lawmakers have said they want to know more about the Covenant shooter's writings and motive before they consider a policy response. Lee said in a tweet that police plan to release "documents" and other information "very soon."

The big picture: Protesters flooded the state Capitol after the March 27 shooting, which killed three children and three school employees. Thousands came to demand lawmakers take action to combat gun violence.