Nashville gas prices cool down as market stabilizes

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nashville-area drivers spent an average of $3.17 for every gallon of gas in February, per GasBuddy data.

That's down 10% year over year, but up 2% from January, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.

State of play: Declines have continued this month, with an average price of $3.19 per gallon in Nashville on Wednesday.

The big picture: Nationally, gas cost about $3.40/gallon in February — down 6% year over year, but up 2% from January.

Why it matters: Cheaper gas is good news for American consumers, especially commuters.

More than three-quarters of American commuters drive to and from work, meaning they're particularly sensitive to the ebbs and flows of prices at the pump — especially as other basic goods also get more expensive.

Driving the news: Crude oil prices have fallen over the past year, leading to cheaper automotive gas.