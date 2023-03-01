Gas is cheaper this year — but that has drawbacks for electric cars

Data: GasBuddy. Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. drivers spent an average of about $3.40 for every gallon of gas in February, per GasBuddy data. That's down 6% year over year, but up 2% from January.

The big picture: Cheaper gas is good news for American consumers, especially commuters.

Yes, but: Lower prices may disincentivize drivers from switching to more efficient cars, going electric, or embracing public transit — all of which can have big environmental benefits.

Why it matters: More than three-quarters of American commuters drive to and from work, meaning they're particularly sensitive to the ebbs and flows of prices at the pump — especially as other basic goods also get more expensive.

Context: Gas prices are also a political football, rightfully so or not.

When they're high, many Americans tend to blame whoever's sitting in the Oval Office — even though, as Axios' Andrew Freedman has reported, the president lacks significant control over the cost of commodities priced on global markets, oil included.

Driving the news: Crude oil prices have fallen over the past year, leading to cheaper automotive gas.

A barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude — a common industry benchmark — costs around $76 as of late February, down from about $122 in June 2022.

Oil prices spiked last year amid uncertainty over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the economic sanctions against Russia — a major oil producer — that followed.

While the fighting drags on, oil markets have largely stabilized, as CNN reports.

Zoom in: San Francisco has among the country's highest average gas prices, at $4.76 per gallon last month. (Taxes, regulations, and snags with local refining operations can sometimes lead to higher prices across California.)

Houston drivers are enjoying some of the cheapest prices nationwide, at just $2.93/gallon.

Reality check: As Axios' Joann Muller recently found, charging up an EV isn't always significantly cheaper than filling a tank with gasoline — especially on road trips.