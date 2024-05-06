🏁 500 swag to go

Freshen up your 500 Fashion Friday 'fit with new Indianapolis Motor Speedway merch.

State of slay: #500FashionFridays encourage fans to show their pride for The Greatest Spectacle in Racing every Friday in the Month of May by wearing black, white, checkers or other 500-themed swag.

Revving the news: IMS and Indianapolis-based T-shirt company Homefield, best known for their vintage collegiate designs, teamed up for the latest line of 500 gear.