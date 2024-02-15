1 hour ago - News
Your guide to NBA All-Star Weekend in Indy
Basketball, live music, artwork, giveaways — NBA All-Star Weekend has so much to offer.
- Here is your guide to everything you need to know about the event that is seven years in the making for Indy.
🏀 Pacers in the game
- The Pacers have a long history of having players in the NBA All-Star Game, but this year is the first time a Pacer (Tyrese Haliburton) will start the game on his home court.
🤩 Entertainment
- From concerts to where to meet NBA players to a comedy show to an NBA Mascot Breakfast, we have an entertainment guide with details on all the events.
🎨 Artwork
- BUTTER at Indy's Home Court, a pop-up version of the BUTTER art fair typically tied to Labor Day weekend, will be free and open to the public with RSVP from Friday to Sunday at the Indianapolis Artsgarden.
- Meet two of the artists involved in the exhibit.
🚧 Road closures
- Navigating downtown could be tricky at times this weekend. Here's a full list of road closures you can expect.
🚔 Security
- You can expect increased foot, car, bike, horse and ATV police patrols throughout Marion County.
- To receive real time public safety updates related to the events, text "NBAALLSTAR2024" to 67283.
- Read more.
