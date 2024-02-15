1 hour ago - News

Your guide to NBA All-Star Weekend in Indy

All Star Indy 2024 signage on Lucas Oil Stadium

Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Basketball, live music, artwork, giveaways — NBA All-Star Weekend has so much to offer.

🏀 Pacers in the game

  • The Pacers have a long history of having players in the NBA All-Star Game, but this year is the first time a Pacer (Tyrese Haliburton) will start the game on his home court.

🤩 Entertainment

  • From concerts to where to meet NBA players to a comedy show to an NBA Mascot Breakfast, we have an entertainment guide with details on all the events.

🎨 Artwork

🚧 Road closures

🚔 Security

  • You can expect increased foot, car, bike, horse and ATV police patrols throughout Marion County.
  • To receive real time public safety updates related to the events, text "NBAALLSTAR2024" to 67283.
  • Read more.
