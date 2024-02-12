NBA All-Star week is here! And with the NFL season officially in our rearview, sports fans across the nation are turning their attention to Indianapolis and the sport our state loves most.

State of play: You can already check out a collection of hoops-themed creations from local artists right now as part of the Indy's Home Court art and culture initiative.

Plus: Represent your squad! On the off chance your favorite basketball team isn't the Pacers, (go Cavs!) the Department of Public Works has installed street signs named for all 30 NBA teams.

Be smart: As expected, All-Star Weekend will close a number of downtown streets.

Delaware Street will be closed between South and Maryland Streets from noon Thursday to Monday morning.

The southern half of Monument Circle and South Meridian Street between Monument Circle and Washington Street will be closed to all traffic from Thursday afternoon to Monday morning.

Portions of Georgia Street will be closed in both directions between Pennsylvania Street and Capitol Avenue from 3pm Thursday to Monday morning.

Maryland will be closed between Meridian and Delaware at 3pm Thursday, 5pm Friday, 8am Saturday and 4pm Sunday until All-Star events end. Pennsylvania will close between Washington and South Streets at the same time.

West South Street will be closed from Missouri Street to Capitol Avenue from 7-11pm Friday, and 4:30pm to midnight Saturday.

Meanwhile, the city has created a pair of suggested travel routes called the Blue and Gold Routes to help drivers avoid congestion.