Arts and culture festival joins NBA All-Star weekend
Downtown Indianapolis will be transformed into a showcase of local arts and culture during the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend.
Driving the news: The event's Host Committee — alongside Indy Arts Council, GANGGANG and Indiana Humanities — has announced a series of immersive experiences and exhibits will take over downtown Feb 16-18.
- During a press conference at the Indianapolis Artsgarden Wednesday, the committee outlined plans for "Indy's Home Court" and discussed the impact the game is having on the local creative economy.
- "Sports and arts have always been great teammates in Indianapolis, and we're going to see that on full display during NBA All-Star weekend," said Julie Goodman, president and CEO of Indy Arts Council.
The big picture: The host committee also announced "The Tip Off," an opening ceremony at Bicentennial Unity Plaza that will feature live music and local officials.
Of note: The jam-packed slate of All-Star events is funded by a Lilly Endowment grant.
Between the lines: Organizers are planning a combination of light-based public art installations and sculptures celebrating Indiana's basketball history, storefront murals, graffiti art, interactive pieces and the return of BUTTER — Indiana's equitable fine art fair.
Plus: Under the leadership of Mali Simone Bacon and Alan Bacon of GANGGANG, a "cultural corridor" will also be created along Washington Street to showcase local music, food and comedy.
- "The art and culture committee has developed incredible activations to welcome residents and visitors to downtown, integrating an unprecedented number of artists into NBA All-Star weekend," said Bacon.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.