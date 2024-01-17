Share on email (opens in new window)

A map of "Indy's Home Court," an area that will host a variety of events in Downtown Indianapolis during NBA All-Star Weekend. Photo: NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee

Downtown Indianapolis will be transformed into a showcase of local arts and culture during the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend.

Driving the news: The event's Host Committee — alongside Indy Arts Council, GANGGANG and Indiana Humanities — has announced a series of immersive experiences and exhibits will take over downtown Feb 16-18.

During a press conference at the Indianapolis Artsgarden Wednesday, the committee outlined plans for "Indy's Home Court" and discussed the impact the game is having on the local creative economy.

"Sports and arts have always been great teammates in Indianapolis, and we're going to see that on full display during NBA All-Star weekend," said Julie Goodman, president and CEO of Indy Arts Council.

The big picture: The host committee also announced "The Tip Off," an opening ceremony at Bicentennial Unity Plaza that will feature live music and local officials.

Of note: The jam-packed slate of All-Star events is funded by a Lilly Endowment grant.

Between the lines: Organizers are planning a combination of light-based public art installations and sculptures celebrating Indiana's basketball history, storefront murals, graffiti art, interactive pieces and the return of BUTTER — Indiana's equitable fine art fair.

Plus: Under the leadership of Mali Simone Bacon and Alan Bacon of GANGGANG, a "cultural corridor" will also be created along Washington Street to showcase local music, food and comedy.