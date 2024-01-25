16 mins ago - News
Meet the Maker: Jonathan Southern
Welcome to Meet the Maker, a series dedicated to shining a spotlight on local creators of all kinds.
Meet Jonathan Southern, an Indianapolis-based heirloom portrait artist who uses colored and graphite pencils to capture the essence of Black art and culture.
The inspo: Southern, the owner of J. South Art Studio, says his work is inspired by family, music, pop culture and Black history.
- "A lot of my inspiration comes from disrupting negative stereotypes in mainstream media regarding Black Americans in history and in music. So a lot of my art is inspired by positive imagery of the Black community," he said.
What he's making now: Southern is one of the many local artists contributing to Indy's Home Court during NBA All-Star weekend.
- He is creating a mural for the Indianapolis Artsgarden called "Street Ball" that analyzes the connection between basketball and the streets.
Check him out: On Etsy or Facebook.
