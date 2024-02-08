Welcome to Meet the Maker, a series dedicated to shining a spotlight on local creators of all kinds.

Meet Jingo M. de la Rosa, a Phillipines-born, Indianapolis-based illustrator who longs for the good old days of the NBA dunk contest.

The inspo: De la Rosa says what drives him is a desire to keep the spark for drawing he discovered as a child burning, noting the Pablo Picasso quote: "Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up."

"Everyone just outgrows it, but I didn't," he said. "Creating is something that is primal within all of us."

What he's making now: His latest work, called "Heartland Slam," has been installed in the Indianapolis Artsgarden as part of NBA All-Star's art celebration.

"I grew up loving the slam dunk contest, but back then we didn't have cable TV. So an aunt who lived in the States would record them on VHS and send them over to the Philippines," he said. "I got to see Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins do the slam dunk contest, and that was the inspiration."

Check him out: On his website or Instagram.

Do you know a maker we should meet? Tell us all about them at [email protected].