Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's here! Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NBA All-Star 2024 is bringing three days of intense hoops action to the Circle City, starting Friday with celebs in Lucas Oil and ending with the pros Sunday night in Gainbridge. Even if you didn't get your hands on one of those historically pricey All-Star Game tickets on the resale market, there are plenty of opportunities to take in some of the on-court action from the comfort of your couch. Here is your complete basketball viewing guide.

Panini Rising Stars Practice: NBA rookies, sophomores and G League players get ready to take the court.

11:30am Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse or watch on NBA TV.

Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Stars like Conor Daly, Metta World Peace, Jennifer Hudson and Kai Cenat hit the LED court.

7pm Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium or watch on ESPN.

Tickets start at $28.

Panini Rising Stars Game: Next-generation stars including Bennedict Mathurin of the Pacers compete in a four-game mini-tournament. Tamika Catchings and Detlef Schrempf will serve as coaches.

9pm Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse or watch on TNT.

Tickets start at $59.

All-Star Practice: The players will prepare for Sunday's game and provide some early highlights for fans.

11am Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse or watch on NBA TV.

Tickets start at $17.

HBCU Classic: The Virginia Union University Panthers and Winston-Salem State University Rams face off.

2pm Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse or watch on NBA TV, TNT and ESPN2.

Event is sold out.

All-Star Saturday Night: NBA players compete in the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and a three-team Skills Challenge. The Pacers have a team in the skills challenge, and Tyrese Haliburton will be in the 3-Point Contest.

8pm Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium or watch on TNT.

Tickets start at $117.

G League AT&T Slam Dunk: Four of the top G League dunkers will try to become the 2024 NBA G League AT&T Slam Dunk champion as part of NBA Crossover.

2pm Saturday at the Indiana Convention Center.

Tickets are $35 for adults or $20 for kids.

G League Next Up Game: 28 G League stars, including Kyle Mangas, Oscar Tshiebwe and Isaiah Wong of the Indiana Mad Ants, will compete in a four-team tournament as part of NBA Crossover.

1:30pm Sunday at the Indiana Convention Center or watch on NBA TV, nbagleague.com, the G League App or the G League's YouTube channel.

Tickets are $35 for adults or $20 for kids.

73rd NBA All-Star Game: Tyrese Haliburton and the Eastern Conference All-Stars take on the West in the weekend's main event.