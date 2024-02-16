NBA All-Star 2024 watch guide
NBA All-Star 2024 is bringing three days of intense hoops action to the Circle City, starting Friday with celebs in Lucas Oil and ending with the pros Sunday night in Gainbridge.
- Even if you didn't get your hands on one of those historically pricey All-Star Game tickets on the resale market, there are plenty of opportunities to take in some of the on-court action from the comfort of your couch.
Here is your complete basketball viewing guide.
Panini Rising Stars Practice: NBA rookies, sophomores and G League players get ready to take the court.
- 11:30am Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse or watch on NBA TV.
Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Stars like Conor Daly, Metta World Peace, Jennifer Hudson and Kai Cenat hit the LED court.
- 7pm Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium or watch on ESPN.
- Tickets start at $28.
Panini Rising Stars Game: Next-generation stars including Bennedict Mathurin of the Pacers compete in a four-game mini-tournament. Tamika Catchings and Detlef Schrempf will serve as coaches.
- 9pm Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse or watch on TNT.
- Tickets start at $59.
All-Star Practice: The players will prepare for Sunday's game and provide some early highlights for fans.
- 11am Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse or watch on NBA TV.
- Tickets start at $17.
HBCU Classic: The Virginia Union University Panthers and Winston-Salem State University Rams face off.
- 2pm Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse or watch on NBA TV, TNT and ESPN2.
- Event is sold out.
All-Star Saturday Night: NBA players compete in the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and a three-team Skills Challenge. The Pacers have a team in the skills challenge, and Tyrese Haliburton will be in the 3-Point Contest.
- 8pm Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium or watch on TNT.
- Tickets start at $117.
G League AT&T Slam Dunk: Four of the top G League dunkers will try to become the 2024 NBA G League AT&T Slam Dunk champion as part of NBA Crossover.
- 2pm Saturday at the Indiana Convention Center.
- Tickets are $35 for adults or $20 for kids.
G League Next Up Game: 28 G League stars, including Kyle Mangas, Oscar Tshiebwe and Isaiah Wong of the Indiana Mad Ants, will compete in a four-team tournament as part of NBA Crossover.
- 1:30pm Sunday at the Indiana Convention Center or watch on NBA TV, nbagleague.com, the G League App or the G League's YouTube channel.
- Tickets are $35 for adults or $20 for kids.
73rd NBA All-Star Game: Tyrese Haliburton and the Eastern Conference All-Stars take on the West in the weekend's main event.
- 8pm Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse or watch on TNT.
- Tickets start at $476.
