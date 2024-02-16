32 mins ago - Things to Do

NBA All-Star 2024 watch guide

headshot
A poster of basketball players on the side of a building.

It's here! Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NBA All-Star 2024 is bringing three days of intense hoops action to the Circle City, starting Friday with celebs in Lucas Oil and ending with the pros Sunday night in Gainbridge.

  • Even if you didn't get your hands on one of those historically pricey All-Star Game tickets on the resale market, there are plenty of opportunities to take in some of the on-court action from the comfort of your couch.

Here is your complete basketball viewing guide.

Panini Rising Stars Practice: NBA rookies, sophomores and G League players get ready to take the court.

  • 11:30am Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse or watch on NBA TV.

Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Stars like Conor Daly, Metta World Peace, Jennifer Hudson and Kai Cenat hit the LED court.

  • 7pm Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium or watch on ESPN.
  • Tickets start at $28.

Panini Rising Stars Game: Next-generation stars including Bennedict Mathurin of the Pacers compete in a four-game mini-tournament. Tamika Catchings and Detlef Schrempf will serve as coaches.

  • 9pm Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse or watch on TNT.
  • Tickets start at $59.

All-Star Practice: The players will prepare for Sunday's game and provide some early highlights for fans.

  • 11am Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse or watch on NBA TV.
  • Tickets start at $17.

HBCU Classic: The Virginia Union University Panthers and Winston-Salem State University Rams face off.

  • 2pm Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse or watch on NBA TV, TNT and ESPN2.
  • Event is sold out.

All-Star Saturday Night: NBA players compete in the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and a three-team Skills Challenge. The Pacers have a team in the skills challenge, and Tyrese Haliburton will be in the 3-Point Contest.

  • 8pm Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium or watch on TNT.
  • Tickets start at $117.

G League AT&T Slam Dunk: Four of the top G League dunkers will try to become the 2024 NBA G League AT&T Slam Dunk champion as part of NBA Crossover.

  • 2pm Saturday at the Indiana Convention Center.
  • Tickets are $35 for adults or $20 for kids.

G League Next Up Game: 28 G League stars, including Kyle Mangas, Oscar Tshiebwe and Isaiah Wong of the Indiana Mad Ants, will compete in a four-team tournament as part of NBA Crossover.

  • 1:30pm Sunday at the Indiana Convention Center or watch on NBA TV, nbagleague.com, the G League App or the G League's YouTube channel.
  • Tickets are $35 for adults or $20 for kids.

73rd NBA All-Star Game: Tyrese Haliburton and the Eastern Conference All-Stars take on the West in the weekend's main event.

  • 8pm Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse or watch on TNT.
  • Tickets start at $476.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more