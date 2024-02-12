Share on email (opens in new window)

IFD Chief Michael Beard talks crowd capacity and safety plans for NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. Photo: Justin L. Mack/Axios

Indianapolis leaders say residents can expect beefed-up police presence throughout the city as NBA All-Star Weekend comes to town.

Why it matters: Mayor Joe Hogsett said at a press conference alongside other officials Monday that more than 100,000 visitors are expected to attend All-Star festivities this weekend.

It will be one of the biggest sporting events the city has ever hosted, he said.

Yes, but: Hogsett is confident in Indy's ability to handle the load, noting that a history of Super Bowls, NCAA Tournaments and a century's worth of Indy 500s have prepared them.

"Indianapolis wrote the book on hosting events like this," Hogsett said.

Zoom in: IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said there will be increased patrols in every part of the county thanks to partnerships with the Indiana State Police and the Marion County Sheriff's office.

In addition to increased foot, car, bike, horse and ATV patrols, citizens who look up will probably notice public safety drones keeping an eye on things from above, he said.

Speaking of drones, leave yours at home.

Bailey said mitigation teams will be in the downtown area to address any drones illegally flying there this weekend.

Be smart: To keep hoops fans in the loop, Marion County Emergency Management will roll out a mass text service specifically for All-Star Weekend.

To receive real time public safety updates related to the events, text "NBAALLSTAR2024" to 67283.

When the weekend ends, numbers that register to receive the updates will be cleared from the system.

Go deeper: A full list of All-Star road closures and recommended travel routes can be found here.