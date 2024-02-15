Your entertainment guide to All-Star Weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios; Photos: Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic, Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics, RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images, and Prince Williams/Getty Images

NBA All-Star Weekend's main fan experience is NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center.

The event is headlined by a concert series featuring Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Zedd, Keith Urban and Walker Hayes.

T-Pain and Zedd perform at 9pm Friday; Keith Urban and Walker Hayes perform at 3pm Saturday; and Lil Wayne performs at 4pm Sunday.

The event is also hyping up more than 50 "NBA player and legend appearances."

If you go: Tickets for NBA Crossover start at $20 for kids and $35 for adults. There are also $150 VIP, $200 three-day concert series and $400 all-access tickets available.

Here are the rest of our picks for All-Star Weekend entertainment:

🎤 Celebrate the history of hip-hop when Indianapolis-native Mike Epps brings his All-Star Throwback event to Madam Walker Legacy Center at 7pm Friday.

Epps is hosting a concert for classic rap fans featuring Rakim, Greg Nice, Kwamé, Monie Love, Dana Dane and Chubb Rock.

Tickets start at $96.

🎵 Bring the ATL to the IND when rapper 2 Chainz takes over The Vogue at 10pm Saturday.

Tickets start at $75.

🧢 Lids is hosting the Homegrown Basketball Pop-Up at 50 S. Meridian St. today through Monday.

NBA talent will meet with fans take photos and sign autographs — including retired Pacer Jalen Rose from 1-2pm Saturday.

Each appearance is free to the public.

👟 Foot Locker's Home Court activation space at 49 W. Maryland St. is 50,000 square feet of experiences and events, including an interactive LED half-court, daily basketball clinics, sneaker trialing, customization stations, exclusive product releases, athlete appearances and more.

🐆 Immerse yourself in a 3D larger-than-life Cheetos bag at the PUMA x Cheetos Interactive Experience from 2-7pm tomorrow and noon to 7pm Saturday at 2 S. Meridian St.

There will be a live Cheetos maze, hoops court, giveaways and more.

🚍 Catch the PUMA Hoops Dunk Show featuring PORSCHE & HOOPBUS with celebrity judges, NBA trainer Chris Brickley and two-time WNBA champion Jackie Young, 1:30pm Saturday at 658 E. St. Clair St.

🥫 Make 3's and score meals for Gleaners Food Bank during the 3's For Charity event with Pacers star Myles Turner from 4-5pm tomorrow at the STARRY AR3NA LED court inside the Indiana Convention Center.

✒️ Get a feel of New York at the Brotherhood Deli — a four-day pop-up shop sponsored by Chase Freedom and the National Basketball Players Association that takes inspiration from classic bodegas and delis.

Located on the second floor of Circle Centre Mall and open Friday to Monday from 10am to 9pm, the shop will host events all weekend, including a daily happy hour, DJ sets, and meet and greets with Obi Toppin, Giannis Antetokounmpo and other players.

😂 Laugh til it hurts with comedian Druski at a pair of pregame parties Friday night at Dave & Busters, and Sunday afternoon at Murat Center Oasis Lounge.

Friday tickets start at $40, and Sunday tickets start at $75.

📺 The NBA on TNT American Express Road Show will be hosted at the Indiana Convention Center all weekend, starting at 6:30pm tonight with performances from Machine Gun Kelly and Shaquille O'Neal (aka DJ Diesel).

The Road Show will also include various fan competitions, photo opps, and live studio broadcasts with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaq.

🎮 Get your game on at the AT&T Presents NBA 2K League Indy Showdown at 3pm Friday.

The event will see pro athletes like Tyrese Haliburton, the Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard and Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys take on pro gamers in 2K three-on-three matchups.

🎙️ Turn up with local rap legends like Sirius Blvck, Drayco McCoy and Parris LaDame when Chreece Presents Nap City The Basement at 2pm Friday at The Suite, 10 W. Washington St.

Register for the free show here.

🥽 Google Pixel is hosting an immersive experience at The Crane Bay Event Center, featuring skills training sessions, open court and more.

It's free and open to the public tomorrow through Sunday.

Plus: The venue will host several events tomorrow and Saturday, including an HBCU pep rally tomorrow at 2pm and an All-Star Saturday Night watch party starting at 8pm.

🥞 Bring the whole family for an NBA Mascot Breakfast, from 8-10am Saturday at the Indiana Convention Center.

Tickets are $159.

🕯️ Hear from Emerald Garner, daughter of the late Eric Garner and executive director of the nonprofit We Can't Breathe, Inc. at a free event at Martin University, 6pm tonight.

🎼 Groove out to some southern rap when Grammy-nominated rapper and singer Jelly Roll headlines the NBA on TNT All-Star Celebration concert Friday night.

Tickets start at $50.

