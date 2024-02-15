Rebecca Robinson and Jarrod Dortch are part of BUTTER at Indy's Home Court. Photos: Courtesy of Robinson and Dortch

Meet Rebecca Robinson and Jarrod Dortch, two of the 29 artists participating in an expansion of the equitable fine art fair that aims to elevate the work of Black creators.

Driving the news: BUTTER at Indy's Home Court, a pop-up version of the BUTTER art fair typically tied to Labor Day weekend, will be free and open to the public with RSVP from Friday to Sunday at the Indianapolis Artsgarden.

The Eighteen Art Collective — a crew of local, Black visual artists who started collabing in 2020 on Indiana Avenue's Black Lives Matter street mural — represents 18 of the exhibition artists, including Robinson and Dortch.

Why it matters: The event is one of several that represent a major art explosion during the hoop celebration. Robinson and Dortch say putting creators front and center in the moment sets an important precedent for future makers.

What they're saying: "It's been really emotional seeing everyone finally get their shine and get the respect they deserve … being included in this, it's not really just about the art. It's about the relationships we build as an art community," Robinson said.

"To have an opportunity to be a part of one of the biggest celebrations that our city is able to provide to the world, it means the whole world to me," Dortch said. "I feel like an all-star myself."

The inspo: Robinson said her inspiration has always been her personal growth, and she aims to create work that resonates with people in ways that don't require words or explanation.

Dortch said his work is inspired by his community and his family, including his late brother who was also an artist.

What they're making: Robinson's contribution to the BUTTER extension is a blend of concrete, tar and white latex on canvas called "Simply Beautiful" that celebrates the female form.

Dortch says the work he is bringing to BUTTER will illustrate how much he cares about "where I am, and where I'm from."

