Data: National Center for Education Statistics; Note: Includes pre-primary, elementary and secondary education. Data for Louisiana and Virginia are unavailable. Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

The massive expansion of Indiana's private school voucher program stands to supercharge a trend already accelerated by the pandemic — students are fleeing the state's public schools.

Why it matters: Public schools lose funding as they lose students, and some schools have been forced to shutter altogether.

That disadvantages the many students who can't turn to private schools or homeschooling because of a lack of resources or access.

Driving the news: Indiana is moving to a near-universal voucher program, opening it up to all but the wealthiest Hoosier families.

State lawmakers passed legislation this year to raise the income limit to 400% of the cutoff to qualify for free and reduced-price lunch, a common indicator of financial need.

Under the new guidelines, a family of four making up to $220,000 qualifies for the tuition-assistance program.

They also removed all other barriers to joining the program, such as having previously attended a public school.

How it works: The Choice Scholarship Program, also known as the voucher program, allows qualifying students to take up to 90% of the state dollars that would go to their local public school and put it toward their tuition at a participating private school.

The program launched in 2011, sold by proponents to help give students from low-income families a way out of "failing" public schools because at the time it was only open to families earning 150% of the free and reduced-price lunch rate — about $60,000 for a family of four.

By the numbers: Public school enrollment has fallen roughly 2% over the past five years.

State projections estimate that will accelerate and drop another 4% by 2025, as eligibility for the voucher school program expands.

Of note: While enrollment in traditional public schools and charters are both predicted to drop, the predicted growth in vouchers — more than 75% over the next two years — far exceeds the expected drop in public school enrollment.

That means many students entering the voucher program next year will likely be coming from a home-school setting or their families have already been paying tuition for them to attend private school.

Zoom out: Public schools nationwide lost more than a million students from fall 2019 to fall 2020, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Enrollment fell from 50.8 million to 49.4 million.

What's happening: Over the past decade, a number of states, including Michigan and New Hampshire, saw enrollment fall primarily due to declining birth rates, reports Erica Pandey. Others, like Texas, saw numbers rise due to immigration.

Then the pandemic hit, and public schools were subjected to state and local guidelines. Many of them flip-flopped on virtual versus in-person learning.

Widespread teacher and staff shortages exacerbated the problem. Students rapidly fell behind. That pushed frustrated parents to pull their kids out.

As a result, private schools and charter schools gained students. The number of home-schooled students doubled to about 5 million.

Zoom in: While the state picks up the tab for thousands more private school students in urban and suburban areas entering the voucher program — expected to cost more than $500 million next year — some rural public schools will feel the pinch with funding increases at or below inflation.