Indiana's controversial private school voucher program — already one of the largest in the country — will see a massive expansion over the next two years as lawmakers raise the income-eligibility to families making far above the state's average income.

Driving the news: Members of the House and Senate GOP caucuses released their compromise budget deal Wednesday afternoon.

The publicly-funded voucher program expansion had been a sticking point between the two chambers, but a surprise increase in state funding made it harder for the Senate to resist the House's call to expand the program to more families.

Under the budget deal, the income eligibility threshold increases to more than $220,000 for a family of four, and all other pathway requirements are eliminated.

The change is expected to add 30,000 more students in the first year and another 10,000 in the second — a 75% increase in two years.

Catch up fast: Last week, lawmakers got an updated revenue forecast

that showed the state had $1.5 billion more than expected to spend over the next two years.

The other side: Rep. Greg Porter, an Indianapolis Democrat, said the budget underfunds public health funding and traditional public schools.

"An expansion of vouchers of that magnitude is despicable, from my perspective," Porter said.

By the numbers: A little less than half of the $44.5 billion biennial budget goes toward K-12 schools.

It increases the tuition support formula by 6% in the first year and another 2% in the second and eliminates fees for textbooks and curricular materials in a separate line item — a proposal of Gov. Eric Holcomb's that schools had rallied around.

The revenue forecast enabled budget writers to increase funding for several key mental and public health initiatives — including a $50 million annual appropriation for community mental health services.

The budget speeds up by planned income tax cuts, lowering the state's rate to 2.9% by 2027 — two years early.

Some funding was restored for Martin University, the state's only predominantly Black institution. Although the House had proposed $10 million for the Indianapolis-based institution, the Senate set aside no money for it. Martin gets $5 million in the final budget deal.

The bottom line: Although the revenue increase made it easier to fund priorities from both chambers, the House looks to be the big winner in the final deal.