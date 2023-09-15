Your guide to Metro Detroit's best cider mills

Share on email (opens in new window)

Franklin Cider Mill has been around since the 1830s. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

👋🏼 Howdy, folks, it's Sam. There's just nothing better than Michigan in the fall.

Why it matters: From late August to November, you'll find families of all backgrounds walking up to huge barns seeking fresh doughnuts and apple cider across the Great Lakes State.

Driving the news: I drove to Bloomfield Township on Thursday to try Franklin Cider Mill for the first time, a family tradition for thousands around Metro Detroit.

The mill has a number of seasonal treats for sale in and outside its barn: apples by the half peck (6 lbs.) and bushel (40 lbs.), as well as pies, homemade jams, maple syrup and salsas.

There's also a hot dog stand selling cider dogs marinated in apple cider (and regular dogs, too).

Zoom in: You can watch staff make cider from behind glass using a process called pressing.

You can also watch freshly made cinnamon sugar doughnuts get boxed hot off a conveyor belt.

By the numbers: Each press — using around 5,000 Michigan apples — makes 150 gallons of cider.

One of the oldest water wheels in the state powers the press that makes the apple cider.

Other favorite mills in Metro Detroit include:

Yates (Rochester Hills): The mill has a nature trail with views of the Clinton River.

The mill has a nature trail with views of the Clinton River. Open Monday-Friday, 7am-7pm, Saturday-Sunday, 9am-7pm.

Blake's Farms (Armada): The farm offers haunted hayrides, a three-story haunted barn and zombie paintball starting today and each Friday through the season.

The farm offers haunted hayrides, a three-story haunted barn and zombie paintball starting today and each Friday through the season. Open Sunday-Thursday, 8am-7pm, Friday-Saturday, 8am-9pm.

Westview Orchards & Winery (Washington Township): The wine porch is open and so is the vegetable garden for you-pick.

The wine porch is open and so is the vegetable garden for you-pick. Open daily, 10am-5pm.

Apple Charlie's South Huron Orchards (New Boston): They have reasonably priced cider ($10/gallon) and pies ($13 pumpkin, $15 apple).

They have reasonably priced cider ($10/gallon) and pies ($13 pumpkin, $15 apple). They also offer hayrides.



Open Sunday-Thursday, 10am-6pm, Friday-Saturday, 10am-8pm.

Parmenter's Northville Cider Mill (Northville): On weekdays you can look through the viewing gate to see the cider being pressed.

On weekdays you can look through the viewing gate to see the cider being pressed. On weekends, the mill opens its Nut Hut, which makes candied almonds, and the Chow Mill, serving hot dogs and kielbasa.



Open daily, 10am-8pm.

Flashback: My childhood cider mill is Bayne's Apple Valley in Freeland, about a 20-minute drive from my childhood home in Midland.

Read more about Bayne's here.