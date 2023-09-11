47 mins ago - Things to Do

Michigan's best time for viewing fall foliage

Joe Guillen
Data: SmokyMountains.com; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios
Peak fall foliage in southeast Michigan will be here before you know it.

Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues might be trickier to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get.

Driving the news: In Metro Detroit, our fall foliage will peak in the first three weeks of October, per travel brand SmokyMountains.com.

  • The entire state will be past its pinnacle by Oct. 23.

Some of the best places to view fall foliage in Michigan are up north:

