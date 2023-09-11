Michigan's best time for viewing fall foliage

Peak fall foliage in southeast Michigan will be here before you know it.

Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues might be trickier to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get.

Driving the news: In Metro Detroit, our fall foliage will peak in the first three weeks of October, per travel brand SmokyMountains.com.

The entire state will be past its pinnacle by Oct. 23.

Some of the best places to view fall foliage in Michigan are up north: