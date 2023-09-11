47 mins ago - Things to Do
Michigan's best time for viewing fall foliage
Peak fall foliage in southeast Michigan will be here before you know it.
Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues might be trickier to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get.
Driving the news: In Metro Detroit, our fall foliage will peak in the first three weeks of October, per travel brand SmokyMountains.com.
- The entire state will be past its pinnacle by Oct. 23.
Some of the best places to view fall foliage in Michigan are up north:
- Tahquamenon Falls State Park, encompassing nearly 50,000 acres in the Upper Peninsula, has waterfalls and trails to complement the changing leaves.
- The Porcupine Mountains, also in the U.P., are surrounded by trails with sugar maples, yellow birch and other trees that offer a nice backdrop.
- South of Flint is Seven Lakes State Park in Holly, which made the state's list of fall-color destinations.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.