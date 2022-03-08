6 teens charged with murder in Des Moines high school shooting
Six Des Moines teens are facing murder charges following a shooting outside East High School that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two others on Monday, according to police.
Driving the news: Des Moines police announced in a press release Tuesday that the teens, who range in age from 14 to 17, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
- Axios does not name minors who are charged in criminal cases.
State of play: During an investigation Monday evening, Des Moines detectives learned the shots were allegedly fired by multiple people from several vehicles.
- Police executed multiple residential and vehicle search warrants in the city and recovered six firearms in connection to the shooting, according to the DMPD.
The latest: The two other shooting victims are still hospitalized.
- A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition, while an 18-year-old female victim remains in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
