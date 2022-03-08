6 teens charged with murder in Des Moines high school shooting

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Six Des Moines teens are facing murder charges following a shooting outside East High School that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two others on Monday, according to police.

Driving the news: Des Moines police announced in a press release Tuesday that the teens, who range in age from 14 to 17, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Axios does not name minors who are charged in criminal cases.

State of play: During an investigation Monday evening, Des Moines detectives learned the shots were allegedly fired by multiple people from several vehicles.

Police executed multiple residential and vehicle search warrants in the city and recovered six firearms in connection to the shooting, according to the DMPD.

The latest: The two other shooting victims are still hospitalized.

A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition, while an 18-year-old female victim remains in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.