1 hour ago - News

6 teens charged with murder in Des Moines high school shooting

Linh Ta
Two police officers set down crime scene markers outside of a Des Moines high school where a shooting took place on Monday.
Police investigate a shooting shooting outside of East High School in in Des Moines on March 7. Photo by: Zach Boyden-Holmes / USA Today Network

Six Des Moines teens are facing murder charges following a shooting outside East High School that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two others on Monday, according to police.

Driving the news: Des Moines police announced in a press release Tuesday that the teens, who range in age from 14 to 17, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

  • Axios does not name minors who are charged in criminal cases.

State of play: During an investigation Monday evening, Des Moines detectives learned the shots were allegedly fired by multiple people from several vehicles.

  • Police executed multiple residential and vehicle search warrants in the city and recovered six firearms in connection to the shooting, according to the DMPD.

The latest: The two other shooting victims are still hospitalized.

  • A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition, while an 18-year-old female victim remains in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more