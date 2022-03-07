Shooting outside Des Moines' East High School leaves 3 teens injured

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Several suspects are detained following a shooting outside of a high school in Des Moines Monday afternoon, according to police.

Driving the news: Three teenagers who were shot outside of East High School are in critical condition, Des Moines Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios. It remains unclear if the teens are students.

The shooting occurred at around 2:40pm on school grounds by the west side of the building, Parizek said.

The latest: A lockdown at the school has been lifted and students have been allowed to return home.

Multiple streets around the school are blocked off, Axios confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.